Waiting Period On Hyundai Cars [March 2022] – Venue, Creta, i20,Aura

Among all Hyundai cars on sale in India, the longest waiting period is for Creta, while Elantra, Tucson, and Kona EV have no official wait time

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), the second-largest carmaker in our country, enjoys a strong demand for its vehicles. However, due to the semiconductor chip shortage, there is currently a wide gap between demand and supply. As such, new buyers have to wait for a long time to buy some Hyundai cars.

Hyundai’s most affordable model – Santro – has a waiting period of around 4 weeks to 6 weeks. As for Grand i10 Nios, the wait till delivery is slightly higher, officially ranging from 6 weeks to 8 weeks. However, our dealer sources have stated that depending on stock availability, these hatchbacks can be delivered quicker.

The waiting period for Aura ranges from 8 weeks to 10 weeks for the petrol version, and up to 20 weeks for the CNG version. Hyundai i20 has an official waiting period of around 12 weeks, but only for the ‘1.2L Asta(O)’ variant. For other variants of i20, buyers would have to wait between 4 weeks to 8 weeks to take delivery.

For the base ‘E’ trim of Hyundai Venue, new buyers would have to wait up to 14 weeks to take delivery. The ‘S’ and ‘S+’ trims of the little crossover have a waiting period of 3 weeks to 4 weeks, while for all other variants, the wait time ranges from 4 weeks to 6 weeks.

As for the ultra-popular Hyundai Creta, the waiting period for the diesel version ranges from 20 weeks to 22 weeks. For the petrol version of the SUV, the wait time varies from 20 weeks to 30 weeks. However, the rear-world waiting period can vary even higher from the official numbers stated here in some cases.

Waiting Period On Hyundai Cars – March 2022 Model Waiting period Hyundai Santro 4 weeks to 6 weeks Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 6 weeks to 8 weeks Hyundai Aura 8 weeks to 20 weeks Hyundai i20 4 weeks to 12 weeks Hyundai Venue 3 weeks to 14 weeks Hyundai Creta 20 weeks to 30 weeks Hyundai Verna 6 weeks to 8 weeks Hyundai Alcazar 6 weeks to 8 weeks

The waiting period for Hyundai Verna ranges from 6 weeks to 8 weeks, which isn’t too much, relatively speaking. The wait for Alcazar is similar to that – around 6 weeks to 8 weeks. As for other Hyundai models – Elantra, Tucson, and Kona EV – there is no official waiting period for them.