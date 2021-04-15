Waiting Period On Hyundai Cars In April 2021 – Santro, Creta, i20, Venue

Creta has the highest waiting period in Hyundai’s lineup, stretching up to 32 weeks, while there’s none on Tucson, Elantra, and Kona EV

With the demand for new vehicles steadily increasing, most carmakers in India are reporting strong sales growth in recent times. However, most buyers these days have to face high waiting periods for a few cars, owing to various factors, like semiconductor supply shortage, etc. Hyundai India has also announced official waiting periods for its vehicles, some of which are quite long.

The Santro is the most affordable car in Hyundai India’s lineup, priced from Rs. 4.67 lakh to Rs. 6.35 lakh. The little hatchback currently has a waiting period of 4 to 6 weeks on it, for all the variants. On the Grand i10 Nios, which is priced from Rs. 5.19 lakh to Rs. 8.40 lakh, the waiting period stretches up to around 4 to 6 weeks.

The Aura sedan also has a waiting period of around 4 to 6 weeks on it. As for the i20, its waiting period reaches up to 12 weeks for the Asta(O) variant, but the same is just around 6 to 8 weeks for all other trim levels. The price of Hyundai Aura ranges from Rs. 5.92 lakh to Rs. 9.34 lakh, while the i20 is priced from Rs. 6.79 lakh to Rs. 11.32 lakh.

Hyundai Venue has a waiting period of 7 to 8 weeks on all trim levels except ‘E’ and ‘S+’. On the E variant, the waiting period reaches up to 14 weeks, while on the S+ trim, it can stretch up to 12 weeks. The Venue is currently priced from Rs. 6.86 lakh to Rs. 11.66 lakh in the Indian market.

The Creta SUV, Hyundai’s best-selling vehicle in India, has an official waiting period of 32 weeks on the ‘E’ and ‘EX’ trims. On all other trims of the Creta, the waiting period is lower, at around 24 weeks. The price of Hyundai Creta ranges from Rs. 9.99 lakh to Rs. 17.53 lakh.

Waiting period on Hyundai cars – April 2021 Model Waiting period Hyundai Santro 4 to 6 weeks Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 4 to 6 weeks Hyundai Aura 4 to 6 weeks Hyundai i20 6 to 8 weeks (12 weeks for Asta-O trim) Hyundai Venue 7 to 8 weeks (12 to 14 weeks for E, S+ trims) Hyundai Creta 24 weeks (32 weeks for E, EX trims) Hyundai Verna 4 to 6 weeks Hyundai Elantra Depending upon availability Hyundai Tucson On Order (4-6 Weeks) Hyundai Kona EV On Order

On the Verna, priced from Rs. 9.10 lakh to Rs. 15.19 lakh, buyers will have to face a waiting period of around 4 to 6 weeks. On Hyundai Elantra (Rs. 17.83 lakh to Rs. 21.10 lakh), Tucson (Rs. 22.55 lakh to Rs. 27.33 lakh), and Kona EV (Rs. 23.75 lakh to Rs. 23.94 lakh), there are no official waiting periods. Buyers can simply walk into a dealership and get one immediately, depending on availability.

The waiting periods listed above are from our dealer sources in New Delhi

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi