Waiting Period For Toyota Hybrid Models Extends To Over A Year

The highest wait time goes to the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota has temporarily stopped accepting bookings for two variants in particular

In our market, strong hybrids are slowly gaining recognition, and the government is also planning to offer incentives to hybrid car buyers under the new FAME policy. Toyota offers a wide range of hybrid models in India, from the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV to the luxurious MPV Vellfire.

As shown in the table the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a wait time of approximately 2 months. Toyota’s hybrid SUV features a 1.5-litre petrol engine and is available only with front-wheel drive (FWD) in the strong hybrid setup and the total output is rated at 114bhp.

Prices for the hybrid variants of the Hyryder start from Rs 16.66 lakh and go up to Rs 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Now for the major bad news, if you are planning to buy the Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid, we regret to inform you that you can expect its delivery only after a year, due to its insane waiting period of 14 months.

Toyota Model Waiting Period Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2 Months Innova Hycross 14 Months Camry 1 Months Vellfire 12 Months

Recently, Toyota had to pause the bookings for the fully loaded ZX & ZX(O) hybrid variants of the Innova Hycross for the same reason. The Innova Hycross hybrid is offered with a 2-litre engine mated to an e-CVT with prices ranging from Rs 25.97 lakh to Rs 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota’s premium sedan, the Camry, is only available in the hybrid setup and a single variant with just 1 month of waiting. It gets a 2.5-litre petrol engine which along with an electric motor produces a combined output of 218bhp of power and 221Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an e-CVT transmission, and it powers the front wheels only. The Camry is priced at Rs 46.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Lastly, Toyota’s premium offering Vellfire MPV also faces a wait time of 12 months. It is offered with a 2.5-litre petrol engine which along with an electric motor produces a combined output of 190 bhp of power and 240Nm of torque. The transmission option is limited to only one and it comes with the famed e-CVT. The Toyota Vellfire is priced at Rs 1.2 – 1.3 Crore ex-showroom.