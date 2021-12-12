Waiting Period For 5 Recently-Launched Cars – Tata Punch To MG Astor

Some newly-launched cars in India are enjoying strong demand, but due to production limitations, the waiting period for them has escalated

To beat the current market slowdown and attract new buyers, many carmakers introduced new cars in India recently. Some of these new vehicles have managed to garner a lot of attention from buyers, some more than others. As such, the waiting period for a few of these newly-launched cars is quite high, while the same for a few others isn’t as long.

Here, we have detailed the waiting periods for five cars that were recently launched in the Indian market.

Mahindra XUV700 – up to a year

Mahindra XUV700 went on sale in India in October 2021, and the SUV has garnered a massive number of bookings (over 75,000). Due to the massive demand for it, there is a huge backlog of orders right now! New buyers would have to wait up to a year to take delivery of an XUV700, which is way higher than all other vehicles on sale in India.

Tata Punch – up to 8 months

Tata Punch was launched in India this October, and it is enjoying a lot of sales success already. The micro-SUV is currently the second highest-selling car in the manufacturer’s lineup, which is quite an impressive feat. The Punch currently demands an extremely high wait time of up to 8 months!

MG Astor – up to 4 months

MG Astor was launched in the Indian market in October this year. It is one of the most technologically advanced vehicles one can buy in India, and definitely the best value-for-money vehicle in its segment. MG India’s latest SUV currently commands a waiting period of up to 4 months.

New-gen Maruti Celerio – up to 3 months

Maruti Suzuki launched the second-generation Celerio in India just last month. The new hatchback is claimed to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country, and we Indians love stretching a litre of fuel to the max, don’t we? The new Celerio has a waiting period of up to 3 months right now.

Volkswagen Taigun – around 2 months

Volkswagen launched a new midsize SUV in India, named Taigun, in September this year. This is the second vehicle to be underpinned by the ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform, after Skoda Kushaq. The waiting period for the Tiguan is a little over two months right now, which isn’t as high as some other midsize SUVs currently on sale in India.