Wait For The 2020 Honda City To End Very Soon – Details

After a delay of almost three months, Honda is all set to launch the new-gen City this month in the Indian market with BS6 petrol and diesel powertrains

Honda globally revealed the seventh-gen version of the City in Thailand late last year, and the sedan was all set to make its Indian debut on March 16, 2020. However, the event was postponed due to unprecedented consequences. But there is finally some good news for Honda fans, since the Japanese carmaker has now planned a launch for the fifth-gen Indian-spec City in the country for this month.

In terms of the overall design, the new car features a host of changes over its predecessor and is also slightly bigger than the outgoing model. Honda previously revealed that features like 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, one-touch electric sunroof, lane watch camera, full LED headlamps with 9 LED shells, LED daytime running lamps, Honda Connect connected-car tech with first-in-industry Alexa Remote Support etc will be on offer with the sedan.

Under the hood of the upcoming new-gen City will be a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out about 121 hp of maximum power, while its peak torque output could be rated around 150 Nm.

A BS6 1.5-litre four-cylinder oil burner will also be offered with the car, with a maximum power output of about 100 hp – which is the same as the current-gen model’s BS4 diesel motor put out.

The transmission duties will likely be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, and an optional CVT automatic with both the petrol and diesel powertrains. This will be the first that Honda will offer the City in India with an optional automatic gearbox. Upon launch this month, the new-gen Honda City will retain its rivalry with the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz as well as the Toyota Yaris.

Honda currently retails the City in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 9.91 lakh, which goes up to Rs 14.31 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). However, we expect the Japanese automaker to hike the price once the new-gen model is launched here.