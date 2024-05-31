Wagoneer S Electric SUV Is The Quickest Accelerating Jeep Ever

Jeep Wagoneer S uses a 100 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of more than 482 km; does 0-96 kmph in just 3.4 seconds before reaching a top speed of 200 kmph

The new zero-emission Wagoneer S, the brand’s first electric SUV in the United States, is claimed to be the quickest accelerating production Jeep ever and it will play an integral role in its ambition of selling ten lakh units stateside by the end of next year and twenty lakh units across the globe. It uses a 100 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of more than 482 km.

The Jeep Wagoneer S can replenish from 20 to 80 per cent in just 23 minutes utilising a DC fast charger and it will feature a 48V Level 2 home charger or public charge credits from Free2move ecosystem of Stellantis. It is underpinned by the SLTA-Large architecture and will compete with the Tesla Model Y, although being significantly more expensive with a starting price of USD 71,995 (Rs. 60.08 lakh).

The SUV is equipped with a single electric motor capable of producing 600 hp and 837 Nm, transferring power to all four wheels. It measures 4,886 mm in length, 2,123 mm in width and 1,645 mm in height with a kerb weight of 2,570 kg. It is claimed to accelerate from zero to 96 kmph in just 3.4 seconds before topping out at 200 kmph.

The front wheels can be disconnected when cruising to extend the range further and the Select-Terrain system will aid in greater traction across different surface conditions. The Wagoneer S is also said to have the lowest drag coefficient out of any Jeep as it stands at 0.29, same as the Tesla Model 3. It can be evident from the smooth-flowing exterior details.

Some of the traditional styling elements have been modernised such as the new seven-slat front grille. The Launch Edition features a dual-pane glass roof, plenty of glossy black finishes and dark neutral grey elements, 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, etc. The equipment list comprises a 19-speaker audio system and non-leather synthetic seats with heating and ventilation functions for the second row.

Buyers will also get multiple screens, Uconnect 5 system, over-the-air updates, microfibre suede headliner, recycled materials used on carpets and so on. The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S will go on sale in the United States and Canada in the coming months before reaching other global markets.