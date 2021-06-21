Wagon R EV Spotted On Test With Suzuki Logo, Launch In The Pipeline?

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV could be launched sometime next year in India and is expected to be priced attractively

Only a few weeks ago, the test prototype of the Wagon R EV was spotted testing and here we have more pictures of the model. Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) commenced testing 50 Wagon R prototypes in late 2018 and over the years, the test mules have certainly evolved and they were caught on camera as well.

We have seen JDM-spec Wagon R protos to fully camouflaged test mules suspectedly based on the third-gen Wagon R hatchback introduced in the early parts of 2019 in India. The latest test mule shows the production-ready version, hinting that a launch could be on the cards in 2022. Later this year, MSIL is expected to introduce the new-gen Celerio.

Previous reports indicate that the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV could be retailed through the Nexa chain of premium dealerships. The test mule shows the presence of a different front fascia compared to the IC-engined tall hatchback. It composes a smoked split headlamp cluster with a black shut-off grille in the middle carrying the Suzuki badge.

The front bumper boasts a side tilted triangular-shaped lighting unit on both sides and the lower part gets black fog lamp housing and a central intake. Elsewhere, the signature tall pillars of the Wagon R stay put and the rear features vertically-stacked pillar-mounted LED tail lamps and the bumper comes with vertical reflectors for added protection.

The tailgate carries a Suzuki badge and the rear wiper can also be seen along with black cladding on the bumper. The interior of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV is expected to have several commonalities with the regular Wagon R and thus a seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility could be available.

If the Wagon R EV gets launched in India, the pricing will play a key role in whether it will be a success or not. In addition, the battery pack should be capable of a good driving range and we can expect fast charging to be offered as well. Will it open up the zero-emission segment for the masses? Only time will tell!