VW’s SEAT First Two-Wheeler Will Be An E-Scooter, Concept Revealed

The Spanish automaking giant has showcased its first e-scooter concept at the Barcelona Smart City Expo World Congress

Seat, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, is venturing into the two-wheeler division. The concept of its first electric scooter, which does not have a definitive name as of yet, has been showcased at the 2019 Barcelona Smart City Expo World Congress.

The e-scooter has been made in collaboration with the Barcelona based electric-scooter manufacturer, Silence. The scooter is powered by a 7 kW battery with a max power output of 11 kW, and has a driving range of around 115 km on a single charge, according to WMTC. What’s impressive is that the e-scooter has a 0-50 kmph time of just 3.8 seconds, and is capable of reaching a top-speed of 100 kmph.

It also comes with a removable battery, and gets an all-LED lighting system. Seat has equipped the scooter with a telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock. It is offered with disc brakes on both the ends, with alloy wheels that are covered in Michelin radial rubber.

The e-scooter gets a rather unconventional design, which makes it look like a tiny maxi-scooter. However, the small size does not mean that practicality is compromised upon. The e-scooter gets a boot large enough to store two half-face helmets.

In terms of styling, it features a smoked screen visor along with the brand’s ‘S’ badging below it. The concept scooter also gets an LCD display, smartphone connectivity, a start/stop button, along with a USB charger. Both the headlight and the tail light feature a triangular design.

Seat has also announced a new sub-division called Seat Urban Mobility, with which it will try to improve shared transportation in urban areas. Seat President Luca de Meo, President, Seat said in a statement, “This strategic business unit will enable us to focus our efforts on the user’s new mobility needs.

SEAT is the micromobility centre of competence for the Volkswagen Group, and that means developing purpose designed products for all the Group’s brands, not only for SEAT. In addition, we will also deliver services and solutions for private customers and for fleets.”

While it is just in the concept form, expect the Seat e-scooter to go on sale next year for fleet services as well as private buyers. However, an Indian launch is highly unlikely anytime soon.