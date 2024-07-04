VW Virtus, Taigun & Tiguan Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.80 Lakh This Month

The Volkswagen Tiguan, Taigun and Virtus are available with huge discounts of up to Rs 1.80 lakh this month

Volkswagen is offering huge discounts on its Virtus, Tiguan, and Taigun models throughout July 2024. These attractive offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. Here are the model-wise discount details:

1. Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen’s flagship SUV, the Tiguan MY2023 models, are available with benefits of up to Rs 3.40 lakh this month. Customers can enjoy a cash discount worth Rs 75,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs 75,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 1 lakh on MY2023 models. Additionally, the company is offering a free 4-year service worth Rs 90,000 on MY2023 models.

The MY2023 Volkswagen Tiguan models can be had at an exchange bonus worth Rs 75,000 and a cash discount worth Rs 50,000. Under the hood, the Tiguan is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine churning out 190 hp of max power. The engine is mated with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

2. Volkswagen Taigun

The company is also offering huge discounts of up to Rs 1.80 lakh on select variants of the Volkswagen Taigun MY2024 models. The 1.0-litre TSI variants get total benefits of up to Rs 1.30 lakh till July 31, 2024. On the contrary, the 1.5-litre TSI trims can be had at a discount of up to Rs 1 lakhThe base-spec 1.0-litre TSI Comfortline (MT) variants come with minimal discounts, including an exchange bonus and a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000 each.

In July 2024, the MY2023 Volkswagen Taigun models will be available with a cash discount of ₹50,000 compared to the MY2024 models. However, the Taigun GT 1.5-litre TSI MT Chrome MY23 model can be purchased with an exchange bonus worth Rs 80,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000. Moreover, to clear stocks of the two-airbag Taigun models, dealers are offering an additional cash discount of ₹40,000 on select variants.

3. Volkswagen Virtus

Customers can purchase the Volkswagen Virtus at a discount of up to Rs 1.45 lakh in July 2024. The MY2024 1.0-litre TSI variants are available with cash discounts, exchange benefits and loyalty bonuses. In addition, the base-spec Comfortline 1.0 MT is now priced at Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom), after exchange discounts and a loyalty bonus. The Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI gets an exchange discount and a loyalty bonus of Rs 70,000 this month. Similar to the Taigun, the two-airbag Virtus variants are being offered with an additional cash discount of Rs 40,000.