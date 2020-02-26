VW To Launch 2 New SUVs Next Month in India – Seltos To Fortuner Rival

While Volkswagen India will launch the VW Tiguan All Space on March 6, it will launch the VW T-Roc on March 18 to enter the mid-size SUV segment in India for the first time ever

Volkswagen India will launch two new models as a part of their India 2.0 strategy next month. While the first of these will be a larger version of the VW Tiguan that will launch on March 6 to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, the second model will be a T-Roc, a smaller SUV, that will take on the Kia Seltos. It will launch on March 18.

Dubbed VW Tiguan AllSpace, the new model will have a 7-seater configuration. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that will output 190PS. In comparison, the current Tiguan comes with a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that offers 143PS.

The introduction of the petrol engine is line with the company’s plan of completely phasing out its diesel vehicles. The petrol motor will come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that will send power to all four wheels through the 4Motion AWD system.

Features on offer will include LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, all-digital instrument cluster, 3-zone automatic aircon, leather upholstery, keyless entry, touchscreen infotainment, seven airbags, ABS, ESP, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rear parking camera. In India, the new model will rival Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the likes. Prices could start at Rs 35 lakh.

The VW T-Roc, on the other hand, will be a Kia Seltos rival that will be brought to us via CBU route. What this means is that the T-Roc would cost at least around Rs 20 lakh. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will make 150PS and 250Nm. The motor will be mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that will power the front wheels.

The VW T-Roc will be brimming with high-end features like LED headlamps and tail-lamps, machine-cut alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, fully digital instrument cluster, dual-zone automatic climate control, 8.0-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof and leather upholstery. Safety kit will include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a parking camera.