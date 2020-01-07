VW Tiguan Beats Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq In December 2019

Volkswagen managed to sell 148 additional units of Tiguan SUV in December 2019 than the previous month

Volkswagen shipped a total of 324 units of the Tiguan in December 2019, as compared to 35 units of the SUV the German carmaker managed to sell in December 2018. This has resulted in a YoY growth in sales by 826%!

VW sold just 176 units of the Tiguan in November 2019, which means that the MoM sales of the SUV also saw positive growth, by 84%. The Tiguan outsold its direct rivals Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, and Skoda Kodiaq last month, with the three SUVs recording a sale of 38, 92 and 233 units respectively.

As of now, Volkswagen offers the Tiguan in two variants with a starting price of Rs 26.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is currently offered with a sole 2.0-litre four-cylinder TDI diesel engine that puts out 141 hp of maximum power and 340 Nm peak torque. The car comes with a 7-speed DSG transmission and a 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system as standard.

The Tiguan is currently sold in India with a five-seat configuration only. However, a seven-seat long-wheelbase version called the ‘Tiguan AllSpace’ is in the pipeline. Volkswagen will be showcasing the said car at the 2020 Auto Expo, followed by a launch soon after.

In terms of size, the Tiguan AllSpace is 226 mm longer than the regular five-seater version at 4,712 mm, and has a 110 mm longer wheelbase at 2791 mm. That being said, the three-row model continues to share its width (1,839) and the height (1,673) with the regular Tiguan.

The top-end Tiguan AllSpace R-Line variant was recently spied testing in India without any camouflage. The spy shots revealed that the three-row Tiguan shares almost all of its design with the current model on sale, apart from a slightly tweaked rear-end.

Since VW is planning to ditch diesel powertrains in India, the Tiguan AllSpace will be a petrol-only model and will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol TSI engine, coupled with a 7-speed DSG.