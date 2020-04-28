The VW T-Roc, which comes to us via CBU-route, has been an instant hit and next, the company could launch the T-Roc R model to tap the performance enthusiasts in the country

The VW T-Roc was launched earlier this year and was quick to be lapped up by the Indian car buyers. The T-Roc was imported into the country after relaxation in homologation rules and this is the same strategy that will be used to bring the Skoda Karoq to our shores. However, this is not all as the carmaker is even planning to launch the high-performance VW T-Roc R variant in our market.

As per a new media report, the VW T-Roc R could be sold in the Indian car market as the VW T-Roc GT. The same report goes on to claim that Volkswagen India would decide on using the GT suffix instead of the R suffix simply because the local customers are more familiar with the former than the latter. It may be noted that the VW Polo has been on sale in GT trims for a while now.

The VW T-Roc R is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that pushes out a maximum power of 300 PS at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque of 400 Nm at 2,000-5,200 rpm. This engine comes mated to a tuned 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The power is transmitted to all the four wheels through the 4MOTION AWD system. The SUV even features a high-performance 17-inch brake system. All this ensures that the T-Roc R is not only more powerful than its regular version in a straight line but also from an overall perspective.

The T-Roc R can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds and has an electronically-controlled top speed of 250 km/h. The SUV also gets optional adaptive chassis control internationally but the same could not be offered in India.

This feature allows the user to configure the suspension setup by choosing one of the three available settings – normal, sporty or comfortable. In the German car market, the VW T-Roc R is priced at EUR 43,995 (approx. Rs 36.37 lakh). The price of the new model in India is likely to be somewhere slightly above the Rs 30 lakh mark.