VW T-Roc Almost Sold Out In India, Reveals Steffen Knapp

VW T-Roc has received a very positive response from Indian car buyers as the first batch of the SUV is almost sold out, this could even lead to the commencement of local assembly

It has come to light that the first batch of VW T-Roc is almost sold out in India. This revelation has been done by none other than Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen India, who revealed this detail in an interaction with a media house. Knapp even revealed that the SUV even has high chances of being locally assembled in the country, which is something that is the result of the great response from Indian car buyers.

The VW T-Roc was introduced in India after the recent relaxation in the import norms that allows companies to import up to 2,500 units of a vehicle annually without going through the process of homologation. In line with this, the T-Roc comes to us via CBU route and has a sticker price o Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, it’s worth mentioning here that this is an introductory price and will be increased in the coming time.

Luckily, the great response that the SUV has received from the Indian consumers has pushed the carmaker to contemplate local assembly, which is something that will help the manufacturer price the T-Roc more realistically. Speaking on the same, Knapp said,

“At the moment there’s a lot of pull, then obviously one opportunity is P & C (Parts and Components assembly).”

The Director of Volkswagen India, however, ruled out any chance of local manufacturing of the T-Roc. He said, “I don’t think we will go for a fully built unit here.” At the moment, the SUV is imported to us from Portugal. It’s available only in a single, fully-loaded variant. The features list includes Active Cylinder Technology (ACT), which something that enhances the fuel efficiency through a cylinder deactivation system that deactivates two out of the four cylinders under relaxed usage.

Other items of the equipment list include LED headlamps, 17-inch Mayfield diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, Climatronic dual-zone automatic climate control, Composition media 10.25-inch Active Info Display, 8-inch Composition Media infotainment system, and heated front seats. The safety equipment on offer includes 6 airbags, ESC, TPMS, front and rear parking sensors, front fog lamps with cornering function, rear fog lamp, front and rear disc brakes and heated ORVMs.

The VW T-Roc is 4,342 mm long, 1,819 mm wide and 1,573 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm. The premium compact SUV offers a boot space of 445 litres. Powering the SUV is a 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that comes mated to a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The motor outputs a maximum of 150PS and 250Nm. Deliveries of the T-Roc will commence soon after the nation-wide lockdown is lifted.