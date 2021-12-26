VW-Skoda Year-End Discounts [Dec 2021] – Polo, Vento, Kushaq

This month (December 2021), Volkswagen and Skoda cars in India are available with deals and benefits worth up to Rs. 1.46 lakh

With 2021 nearing its end, end-of-year discounts are all around us! Even in the automobile market, similar deals and offers are available this month, and if you’re planning to buy a new car, now would be a great time. Here, we’ve detailed all the discounts and benefits available on Volkswagen and Skoda cars in India this December.

Volkswagen is offering the Polo at special discounted prices. The ‘Trendline’ trim is available for just Rs. 5.99 lakh, while the ‘Comfortline’ trim costs Rs. 7.09 lakh. The ‘Comfortline TSI’ trim is priced at Rs. 7.59 lakh for the manual variant and Rs. 8.59 lakh for the automatic.

The ‘Highline TSI’ trim of the VW hatchback costs Rs. 8.59 lakh for the manual variant, while the automatic variant is priced at Rs. 9.75 lakh. As for the top-spec ‘GT’ variant, it is being offered at a discounted price of Rs. 9.89 lakh this month.

VW Vento is also available at special discounted prices. The ‘Comfortline TSI’ trim costs Rs. 8.99 lakh, while the ‘Highline TSI’ trim is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the manual variant and Rs. 11.29 lakh for the automatic. The top-spec ‘Highline Plus’ trim is priced at Rs. 11.49 lakh and Rs. 12.69 lakh, for the manual and automatic variants, respectively.

There are no discounts or benefits on offer on the Taigun, as it was launched just recently. As for Skoda Kushaq, it doesn’t get any cash discount, but an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000 are available on it.

Volkswagen & Skoda Year-End Discounts – December 2021 Model Special discounted price Exchange bonus + corporate discount Volkswagen Polo (Trendline MPI) Rs. 5.99 Lakh (MT) Nil Volkswagen Polo (Comfortline MPI) Rs. 7.09 lakh (MT) Nil Volkswagen Polo (Comfortline TSI) Rs. 7.59 lakh (MT)/Rs. 8.59 lakh (AT) Nil Volkswagen Polo (Highline TSI) Rs. 8.59 lakh (MT)/Rs. 9.75 lakh (AT) Nil Volkswagen Polo GT Rs. 9.85 lakh (AT) Nil Volkswagen Vento (Comfortline TSI) Rs. 8.99 lakh (MT) Nil Volkswagen Vento (Highline TSI) Rs. 9.99 lakh (MT)/Rs. 11.29 lakh (AT) Nil Volkswagen Vento (Highline Plus TSI) Rs. 11.49 lakh (MT)/Rs. 12.69 lakh (AT) Nil Volkswagen Taigun – Nil Skoda Slavia – (pre-bookings open) Nil Skoda Kushaq – Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 15,000

Skoda has started accepting pre-orders for its upcoming sedan – Slavia. Skoda Slavia will be introduced as a replacement for the now-discontinued Rapid. Interestingly, VW will also launch a new sedan next year, speculated to be named ‘Virtus’, which will be based on the Slavia’s platform and will be a replacement for the Vento.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi