VW & Mahindra Partner To Equip Born Electric Platform With MEB Components

Mahindra intends to equip its “Born Electric Platform” with VW’s MEB electric components such as electric motors, battery system components and cells

Volkswagen and M&M have today released a press statement saying that they are exploring the use of MEB electric components for Mahindra’s new “Born Electric Platform”. As part of it, they have penned down a partnering agreement on May 18 to evaluate the scope of collaboration. The homegrown SUV specialist intends to equip its “Born Electric Platform” with MEB electric components such as electric motors, battery system components and battery cells.

The agreement indicates the binding regulations for the evaluation phase as well as the non-binding scope of supply. The binding supply agreement will be negotiated in a continued constructive and legally compliant way to conclude by the end of this calendar year. The MEB electric platform and its components allow car manufacturers to build their portfolio of electrified vehicles, quickly and cost-effectively too.

The objective of the two brands is to electrify the domestic space and it plays a key role in the global decarbonisation of the mobility sector. Thomas Schmall, Volkswagen Group Board of Management member for Technology and CEO of Volkswagen Group Components, stated:

“Mahindra is a pioneer in the electric mobility space in India and a great partner for our MEB Electric Platform. Together with Mahindra, we want to contribute significantly to the electrification of India, a huge automotive market with enormous growth potential and high relevance for climate protection.”

Mahindra says the complementarity of VW’s extensive technology, innovation and vertical integration in supply chains will provide a framework to develop its own next-gen “Born Electric Platform” and it will be revealed soon in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom as its teams across India, UK and Detroit are working on “a breath-taking future.”

India is currently one of the top five automotive markets in the world with about three million vehicles sold per year. It is forecasted to grow up to five million vehicles by 2030. At the 2021 Climate Summit in Glasgow, India undertook only to register zero-emission passenger cars and vans starting in 2035. Resultantly, the electrification of the passenger car segment is expected to gain significant momentum in the coming years.

Industry experts anticipate that in 2030 more than half of all new vehicles will be fully electric. The Volkswagen Group’s MEB Electric Platform is already used by the Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and Seat/Cupra and external partners. A specific Platform Business unit has been created and it holds responsible for these strategic partnerships.