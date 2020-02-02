VW A0 (Creta/Seltos Rival) SUV, Tiguan 7-Seater India Unveil Tomorrow

Volkswagen will consolidate its SUV lineup by showcasing A0 mid-size SUV and Tiguan Allspace at the group night ahead of Auto Expo premiere

Volkswagen India unveiled teasers of its upcoming concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. The 15th edition of the biennial motoring show will be held between February 5 and 12 and ahead of its public debut, the design study will be revealed at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Group Night tomorrow. The five-seater premium SUV is the first VW product under India 2.0 project.

Moreover, it will have plenty of commonalities with the Skoda mid-size SUV that will be shown in its concept guise at the group night as well under the Vision IN banner. The teaser video of the Volkswagen MQB A0 IN SUV indicates the presence of twin LED headlamps, chromed out grille section, a prominent Volkswagen logo, roof rails and so on.

It looks rather production-ready compared to the complete design study that is the Skoda Vision IN. The silhouette and other design elements stand in accordance with the T-Cross sold internationally and the SUV was even spied testing on India roads several times. Expect the India-spec T-Cross to have higher ground clearance and a more spacious cabin.

The Volkswagen A0 shares platform with the Skoda mid-size and thus the engines will also be familiar under the hood. We can expect a 1.0-litre TSI petrol or a 1.5-litre TSI Evo petrol to be employed along with a diesel powertrain. Both six-speed manual and automatic transmissions will be offered. The production model is expected to go on sale in the first half of next year.

The A0 SUV will be accompanied by the Tiguan Allspace at the group night event along with the T-Roc and new Passat. The latter will likely be sold in its R-Line trim and it comprises of distinctive exterior with unique bumpers, sill extension, 17-inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler, progressive steering, selectable drive modes, LED headlamps, fully digital instrument cluster, eight-inch touchscreen, sports seats, etc.



Compared to the regular Tiguan, it is 215 mm longer and has 110 mm longer wheelbase along with an additional 60 mm of knee room for rear passengers and 115 litres of additional bootspace. It could be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine developing 180 PS and 320 Nm, mated to a seven-speed DSG sending power to all the four wheels.