Volvo’s Second All-Electric Model To Make Global Debut On March 2

The second zero-emission model from Volvo will be a “very good-looking car” and have “streamlined body” according to the company’s boss

A brand new all-electric model from Volvo will make its global debut on March 2 and the Swedish manufacturer has given away more details of the vehicle to the public. The brand has an ambitious electrification strategy for a sustainable future as it is aiming to debut one new fully electrified model every year until the middle of this decade.

With the arrival of a host of new electric vehicles, Volvo targets more than half of its global retail sales from battery-powered models. The XC40 Recharge was the first all-electric Volvo model and it will be making its way to India sometime next year. Just as the crossover, the upcoming EV will be underpinned by the same CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) platform.

Very little details are known yet but Volvo boss Hakan Samuelsson told in a recent interview that it will have a more streamlined bodywork when compared to the XC40 Recharge, which is based on the regular XC40. He said, “it will be a very good-looking car” and more information will be revealed leading up to its world premiere. He added that it won’t act as a replacement to the V40 hatchback.

The price range the V40 hatchback positioned in at was not feasible for the brand on the longer term. He expressed his intentions to develop models that will be profitable as he focusses on “higher price, more premium car segments,”. Since the Concept 40.2 has already given way for the production Polestar 2, Volvo’s version could be a more affordable version of the Polestar 2.

It will be interesting to see the drive range and battery capabilities of the upcoming EV as we expect it to be significantly improved in terms of technology. The India-bound Volvo XC40 Recharge comes equipped with dual electric motors, and it helps in generating a maximum power output of 402 horsepower and 659 Nm of peak torque.

The electric SUV uses a 78 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and the DC 150 kW fast charger helps in replenishing in just 40 minutes. Some of the highlighting features are Active Bending LED headlights, a 12.3-inch driver’s display, dual-zone climate control system, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring with Steer Assist, etc.