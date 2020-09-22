Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV To Launch In India Next Year

Volvo will be localising more products in India next year while its electric assault will begin courtesy of the arrival of the XC40 Recharge

Volvo Cars India is keen on locally assembling its range of passenger vehicles in a bid to return to positive sales growth in 2021. The Swedish brand will be foraying into the electric vehicle space as well. Over the last two months, Volvo’s volume numbers have said to be improve and more growth is expected during this festive season.

Currently, Volvo retails XC40, XC60, XC90, V90 Cross Country, S90 and XC90 PHEV. Only the popular XC60, XC90 and S90 are locally assembled at its plant near Bengaluru in Karnataka, as others are CBU imports. The models improved will be brought in via CKD route from 2021 to improve its local presence in the country.

Volvo will be expanding into the zero-emission segment with the debut of an all-electric SUV next year. Volvo Car India Managing Director Charles Frump told in a recent interview that his brand will be coming with “some fantastic products”. He also emphasises the need to lower the import tax and duties on vehicles to maintain a sustainable environment.

The luxury car maker registered 14.2 per cent volume growth globally in July 2020 but its sales reduced by almost 35 per cent in India on YoY basis. Volvo’s first EV for India will be the XC40 Recharge and compared to the regular entry-level luxury SUV, it will have a sealed front fascia, ‘Recharge’ badging, LED headlamps, charging port instead of a fuel cap, etc.

It will also feature blackened roof rails as well as pillars, new alloy wheels and black wing mirrors. Courtesy of the presence of two electric motors, the Volvo XC40 Recharge will have a maximum power of 408 horsepower and 660 Nm. It is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds before reaching 180 kmph top speed.

The 78kWh battery pack helps in achieving a range of more than 400 km on a single charge internationally and it can be replenished back to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes with a DC fast charger. It will be interesting to see the claimed driving range in India as the XC40 Recharge has all the bells and whistles to be a success.