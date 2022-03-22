Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV Spotted In India; Launch Soon

Volvo XC40 Recharge uses a 78 kWh battery pack and two electric motors to develop 402 hp and 660 Nm; does zero to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds

Volvo Cars India revealed the XC40 Recharge for the domestic market just over a year ago and the reservations were slated to commence from June 2021 with deliveries in October 2021. The XC40 Recharge will be sold via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route and after a delay, it will more likely be introduced in the coming weeks as it has been spotted undisguised.

It appears to have reached the dealership in Gurgaon, Haryana and thus the market launch could be imminent. Compared to the regular entry-level XC40 luxury SUV, the electrified version comes with a closed-off front grille. The visual highlights include sharp LED headlamps with integrated T-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights and two-tone exterior paint schemes.

The spy shots show the presence of red and black dual-tone shade with the pillars, rear integrated spoiler and roof finished in black and the rest of the body in red colour. At the back, the Volvo XC40 Recharge features vertically stacked LED tail lamps, Volvo writing on the bootlid, raked rear glass panel, black cladding on the bumpers, stylish alloy wheels, etc.

As for the performance, a 78 kWh battery pack is mounted on the floor sending power to two electric motors – one positioned on each axle. The system develops 402 hp maximum power and 660 Nm of peak torque and aids in the Volvo XC40 Recharge accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds and it has an electronically limited top speed of 180 kmph.

The WLTP range of the five-seater zero-emission SUV stands at 418 km on a single charge. A 150 kW DC fast charger helps in replenishing back to 80 per cent from zero in just 40 minutes while an 11 kW AC fast charger does zero to 100 per cent between eight and ten hours. The XC40 Recharge will become the first all-electric offering from the Swedish luxury carmaker upon arrival.

The interior of the XC40 Recharge boasts a large touchscreen infotainment system with OTA updates, a dual-zone automatic climate control system, a panoramic sunroof, four USB Type-C ports, an all-digital instrument cluster, steering wheel with mounted controls, premium surface finishes and trims, and a host of safety features.