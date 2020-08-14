Volvo India Offering Big Discount On XC40 Luxury SUV – Details

The Volvo XC40 rivals the likes of the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 as well as the Mini Countryman in the Indian market

The XC40 is currently the most affordable Volvo Cars India retails in the Indian market, and now with the introduction of the latest set of schemes under the Swedish brand’s ‘Hassle-Free Offer’, the XC40 T4 R-Design is currently available with benefits worth over Rs 4 lakh.

The discounts include a flat cash discount of Rs 3 lakh, which means that the price of the sole XC40 has come down from Rs 39.9 lakh to Rs 36.90 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). In addition to the slash in the ex-showroom price of the SUV, Volvo is also offering complimentary accessories worth Rs 1 lakh with the car. It should be noted that this offer is available for a limited time only.

The Volvo XC40 was initially introduced in the country with two diesel variants. However, Volvo went on to introduce a new BS6-compliant 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine for the entry-level SUV in December last year, and the diesel powertrain was let go.

The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine belts out 190 PS of maximum power, along with 300 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard, which powers the front wheels of the car. Sadly, an all-wheel drive configuration isn’t even optional.

The Volvo XC40 is available in the country in a single fully-loaded trim (T4 R-Design), and its equipment list consists of features like a vertically-stacked 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, a 14-speaker premium audio system from Harman Kardon, dual-zone auto climate control, hands-free parking, wireless charging, a powered tailgate and much more.

The XC40 is high on safety tech as well, with multiple radar-based drive assist functions currently on offer with the SUV including blind-spot warning, lane keep assist, parking assist and more. The Volvo XC40 puts up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, and BMW X1 in the country.