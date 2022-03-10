Volkswagen Virtus Vs Skoda Slavia – Detailed Specs Comparison

Here, we have a spec-sheet comparison of the newly-revealed Volkswagen Virtus and its mechanical twin, Skoda Slavia

Volkswagen India recently debuted the Virtus sedan in India, and it has managed to generate a lot of buzz already. The new VW sedan will serve as a replacement for the ageing Vento, and it’s much more upmarket in design and feel than the latter. It shares its architecture with Skoda Slavia, which was launched in the Indian market just a little while back.

There are plenty of similarities between the VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia, and there are plenty of differences as well. Here, we compare the spec sheets of the two sedans to see what is what.

Volkswagen Virtus Vs Skoda Slavia – Exterior design and dimensions

Looking at the two sedans, one could never guess that their underpinnings are the same. The design of VW Virtus is an evolution of Vento’s styling. Up ahead, we see sleek headlamps, flanking a similarly sleek grille, and a bold front bumper. At the rear, we see sleek taillights and a sporty bumper. The design of the alloy wheels is unique and sporty, and it is available in all-black and dual-tone versions, depending on the variant chosen.

As for Skoda Slavia, its design is inspired by its elder sibling – Octavia. At the front, we see angular headlamps, a sporty bumper, and the brand’s signature butterfly grille. At the sides, we see sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, and at the back, it gets C-shaped taillights and a sporty rear bumper.

Dimensions VW Virtus Skoda Slavia Length 4,541mm 4,541mm Width 1,752mm 1,752mm Height 1,507mm 1,507mm Wheelbase 2,651mm 2,651mm

The exterior dimensions of Skoda Slavia and VW Virtus are identical, which isn’t surprising, as they are both based on the same ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform. It should be noted that both these sedans are larger than their direct rivals in the Indian market, like Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna.

Volkswagen Virtus Vs Skoda Slavia – Interior styling and features

The interior of Virtus has similar styling to VW Taigun, with an expansive dashboard that gets coloured inserts all over. It also gets an in-dash infotainment system (with a 10-inch touchscreen) and a three-spoke steering wheel (multi-functional). The dual-tone colour theme with black and beige looks very sporty and premium.

There will be plenty of premium features on offer here, including an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, cooled glovebox, tyre pressure monitor, up to six airbags, keyless entry and go, fully-digital instrument console, Volkswagen Connect (connected car tech), etc.

Skoda Slavia uses a lot more beige colour than black in is its interior theme, which makes the cabin feel airy. The dashboard has a unique and upmarket design, and it gets a floating 10-inch infotainment touchscreen in the centre. The multi-function steering wheel is a beautiful two-spoke unit, similar to Kushaq.

Skoda offers features like an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, keyless entry and go, ambient cabin lighting, ventilated seats, cooled glovebox, tyre pressure monitor, hill-hold assist, up to six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, Skoda Connect (connected car tech), etc.

Volkswagen Virtus Vs Skoda Slavia – Engine and transmission

The new Volkswagen sedan has two engine choices available – a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5L turbo-petrol unit. A 6-speed manual transmission is offered on both, and automatic gearbox options are available as well – a torque-converter system on the smaller engine and a dual-clutch system on the larger one.

Volkswagen Virtus technical specifications Engine size 1.0-litre 1.5-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-3, petrol Turbocharged, inline-4, petrol Max. power 115 PS 150 PS Max. torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/7-speed DSG

Skoda Slavia has the same engine and transmission options on offer as its VW twin. The 1.0L turbo-petrol motor is available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The second engine choice is a 1.5L turbo-petrol mill, which can be had with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Skoda Slavia technical specifications Engine size 1.0-litre 1.5-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-3, petrol Turbocharged, inline-4, petrol Max. power 115 PS 150 PS Max. torque 178 Nm 150 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/7-speed DSG

Volkswagen Virtus Vs Skoda Slavia – Price

The price of Volkswagen Virtus for the Indian market will be revealed when its launches, likely in the coming months. As for Skoda Slavia, its price ranges from Rs. 10.69 lakh to Rs. 15.39 lakh for the 1.0L variants, and from Rs. 16.19 lakh to Rs. 17.79 lakh for the 1.5L variants (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).

We expect the VW sedan to be a little more expensive than Slavia, considering how it was unveiled with better standard equipment overall.