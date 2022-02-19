Volkswagen Virtus Teased For The First Time; Debut Next Month

Volkswagen Virtus sits on the localised MQB A0 IN architecture and it has plenty in common with the soon-launching Skoda Slavia

Volkswagen has today revealed the teaser image of the upcoming Virtus midsize sedan. Called “The New Global Sedan” the VW Virtus’ integrated LED Daytime Running Lights and the portion of side profile as well as the front bumper can be seen in the teaser image. The muscular bonnet dips down and it should allow for a good road view from the inside.

The upcoming Volkswagen Virtus’ global debut will be hosted in India on March 8, 2022. The five-seater is already available in the South American market and it will act as a facelift there. It will be introduced first in India in the third week of May before entering Latin America. The India-spec version has many similarities to the Skoda Slavia.

The Virtus and Slavia are part of the India 2.0 revival project that saw Volkswagen Group investing over one billion euros over the last three years in India. The Skoda Slavia will go on sale on February 28 with the 1.0-litre petrol engine and on March 3 with the 1.5-litre petrol engine. While the Slavia replaces the Rapid, the Virtus will succeed the Vento.

The Volkswagen Virtus is underpinned by the same MQB A0 IN architecture and it essentially means that the sedan will be larger than the Vento and the longer wheelbase should ensure a spacious cabin. The Virtus was spotted testing several times on public roads and it sticks by the latest design philosophy followed by the German brand.

The Virtus will compete against Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Skoda Slavia upon arrival and it takes design inspiration from the Taigun and Tiguan facelift. It comprises a sleek front fascia with plenty of chrome treatment, sharp horizontal grille section, sporty fog lamp housings, wide central air inlet, mature look to the headlamps, etc.

The body panels and interior elements will be shared with the Skoda Slavia. The equipment list is expected to boast a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, digital instrument console, automatic climate control, cruise control, and so on. It will be powered by 1.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre petrol engines with six-speed MT, six-speed AT and seven-speed DSG transmission choices.