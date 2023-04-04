Volkswagen Virtus/Skoda Slavia Awarded 5 Stars By Global NCAP

Global NCAP tested the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia recently and they received five stars for both adult and child occupant protection

In the first round of crash tests in 2023 based on the updated protocol, Global NCAP tested the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia and they received five stars for both adult and child occupant protection. The Virtus and Slavia are based on the same MQB A0 IN platform, which is heavily localised in India.

In the frontal impact, the protection offered to the head of the driver and passenger as well as the neck was found to be good. The chest area of both driver and co-passenger showed adequate protection while their knees showed good protection too. The driver’s tibias showed adequate protection and the passenger’s tibias showed good protection in the GNCAP tests.

The bodyshell of the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia was rated to be stable – capable of withstanding further loadings and the footwell area’s evaluation determined it to be stable as well. Over to the side impact tests, the head, chest and abdomen protection was adequate while the pelvis showed good protection.

As per Global NCAP, the performance shown by the Electronic Stability Control was acceptable. The side pole impact test saw the curtain airbags meet the fitment requirements and pole impact test was performed in a version with side head protection airbags showing good protection to the head abdomen and pelvis and marginal protection to the chest.

With SBR standard in the front seating positions and above mentioned tests showing good results, the midsize sedans gained five stars in adult occupant protection. The child seat for the 3-year-old was installed rearward facing using the i-size anchorages and a support leg and it was able to prevent head exposure during the frontal impact offering full protection.

In addition, the child seat for the 18-month-old was installed in a similar way and the results came out the same. In the side impact test, both CRS offered full protection. The five-seaters come with three-point belts in all seating positions as standard. These results led to the crash test assessment organisation handing max scores.