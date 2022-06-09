Volkswagen Virtus Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 11.22 Lakh

Volkswagen Virtus sits on the India-specific MQB A0 IN architecture; derives power from the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines

Volkswagen has today launched the much-awaited Virtus sedan following its global premiere three months ago and is the second model from the German auto major under the India 2.0 project as the Taigun midsize SUV is already on sale. The VW Virtus rivals Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and its sibling Skoda Slavia.

The midsize sedan sits on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN architecture and is priced at Rs. 11.22 lakh for the entry-level trim (ex-showroom, introductory). The Virtus measures 4,561 mm long, 1,752 mm wide and stands 1,507 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,651 mm and bootspace capacity of 521 litres. It is the longest car in its space alongside being the widest with the longest wheelbase and biggest bootspace.

It is jointly developed by Volkswagen’s team in India and Germany and rolled out of the Chakan manufacturing facility, which will act as a global production hub too as it will be shipped to 25 countries across 5 continents. The VW Virtus has several commonalities with the Skoda Slavia and it replaces the Vento.

VW Virtus Variants Price (Ex-Showroom, Introductory) Dynamic Line 1.0 TSI – Comfortline MT Rs. 11.22 lakh Highline MT Rs. 12.98 lakh Highline AT Rs. 14.28 lakh Topline MT Rs. 14.42 lakh Topline AT Rs. 15,72 lakh Performance Line 1.5 TSI – GT Plus DSG Rs. 17.92 lakh

VW Virtus Dimensions Measurements Length 4,561 mm Width 1,752 mm Height 1,507 mm Wheelbase 2,651 mm Bootspace 521 litres

As for the design, it adapts a number of cues from global VW models with the presence of sharp headlights with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, abundant use of chrome on the front grille, bumper and C-shaped fog lamp housings, wide central air intake and a muscular bonnet.

Other visual highlights are electric sunroof, and in the Performance Line trim – blackened roof and wing mirrors, black 16-inch alloy wheels with red front brake callipers, integrated black boot spoiler, wraparound LED taillights, black shark fin antenna, aluminium pedals, contrast red stitching.

VW Virtus Specifications Details Engine 1.0L Turbo Petrol/1.5L Turbo Petrol Power 115 PS/150 PS Torque 175 Nm/250 Nm Transmission Six-Speed MT, Six-Speed AT, Seven-Speed DCT

The six paint schemes available are Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White, Grey, Wild Cherry Red, and Rising Blue. The Dynamic Line comes with standard features like LED headlights, an eight-speaker audio system, a foldable rear seat backrest, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Electronic Stability Control, multi-collision brakes, Hill Hold Control, and so on.

As for the performance, it is equipped with the familiar 1.0-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre petrol powertrains with the former developing 110 PS maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque while the latter makes 150 PS and 250 Nm. Both the engines are linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard – a six-speed torque converter automatic or a seven-speed DSG comes as an option.

The premium interior boasts a host of equipment including a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, cooled glovebox, rain-sensing wipers, wireless charging facility, height-adjustable headrests and driver seat, push-button engine start/stop system, ventilated front seats, six airbags, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control and four USB ports.