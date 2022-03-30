Volkswagen Virtus (City Rival) Production Starts In India Ahead Of Launch

Volkswagen Virtus derives power from the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines with MT and AT choices; pre-bookings open officially

Volkswagen hosted the global premiere of the Virtus midsize sedan in India on March 8, 2022 and its production has commenced at the Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra. The pre-bookings for the five-seater are also open at the official dealerships across the country and it will enter showrooms by the third week of May 2022.

Dubbed the ‘new global sedan’, the VW Virtus will be shipped to 25 countries across 5 continents from India as the Chakan plant will act as a production hub. The Virtus is the second locally made product from Volkswagen under the India 2.0 project which saw an investment of more than one billion euros over the last three years.

The all-new sedan will replace the long-served Vento and it has plenty in common with the Skoda Slavia as it is underpinned by the MQB A0 IN architecture with more than 90 per cent local content. The Virtus will go up against the midsize sedan segment-leading Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the recently launched Skoda Slavia.

Expected to be priced between Rs. 11.5 lakh and Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom), the Virtus has a length of 4,561 mm making it the longest car in the segment and it has bigger proportions than most of its rivals with a width of 1,752 mm, the height of 1,507 mm and the wheelbase stands at 2,651 mm and bootspace capacity at 521 litres.

Some of the exterior highlights are sharp headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, abundant use of chrome, C-shaped chrome fog lamp housings, electric sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lamps that extend into the boot, shark fin antenna, aluminium pedals and contrast red accents in the Performance Line trim, etc.

The equipment list boasts The features list boasts a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless charging facility, ventilated front seats, push-button start/stop, six airbags, a digital cluster, etc. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices.