Following the mid-size SUVs, Volkswagen Vento will get a replacement and it will be followed by the next generation Skoda Rapid

Skoda and Volkswagen have embarked on India 2.0 strategy with huge investment and the first products will be launched next year. The upcoming lineup of cars will be based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform and it will help in pricing the models aggressively. Both the brands are initially targeting the mid-size SUV and C-sedan segments.

According to a recent report emerged on the internet, the Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid will have replacements in 2021. The mid-size SUVs will launch first and they were also previewed at the 2020 Auto Expo, as Skoda unveiled the Vision IN concept and VW showcased the near-production Taigun. The report said that the Skoda badged SUV will launch first ahead of the Taigun.

However, as for the sedans, Volkswagen Vento will get replaced before Skoda Rapid. Both the sedan will sit on the MQB A0 IN architecture exclusively made for India and they will have similar powertrain options. Additionally, they will also have features in common but their individual characteristics will make them different from each other as the exterior and driving dynamics approach will vary.

As for the powertrain, the existing 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine will be retailed producing a maximum power output of 110 horsepower. The powertrain will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit will be an option. The chances of them gaining a new diesel engine are almost nil.

The mid-size SUVs, on the other hand, will likely be equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The mid-size SUV segment has certainly been expanding rapidly in the last two years and the arrival of Skoda and Volkswagen will only spice things up. It will be interesting to see their approach in the C-segment for sedans though as the popularity has only been facing the downward curve.

The India 2.0 project was announced back in 2018 in a bid to revive sales fortunes of both the global automakers with an investment of around one billion euros. The health crisis does not appear to have hampered any launch plans and we expect Skoda and Volkswagen to dig deep into more volume based segments following the debut of the mid-size SUVs and the sedans.

