Volkswagen Urban Coupe Crossover Teased With Sporty Roofline

Volkswagen Urban Coupe crossover could be christened the T-Sport and is expected to go on sale in Brazil next year

Despite coping with the emission cheating scandal penalties in many countries and trimming down its activities especially in motorsport to save money, Volkswagen looks ahead to the future by banking on future technologies and electrified vehicles mainly from the upcoming ID series.

As for the developing markets, Volkswagen has not given up on conventional vehicles either as it continues to bring in SUVs and crossovers in different segments to evoke customers. Recently, the German auto major announced a huge investment in its Brazil arm and it has been followed by the teaser image of a new model.

Dubbed the Urban Coupe, the teaser image suggests that it will likely have a long wheelbase and crossover silhouette enabling spacious cabin. It will be developed fully in Brazil and has a heavily raked windshield, shark fin antenna, wraparound tail lamps, a set of big wheels, sweptback headlamps, side skirts and a rear spoiler.

Volkswagen Urban Coupe will have a sporty demeanour with high riding position and thus presumably taking advantages of the sedan and SUV characteristics. The touchscreen infotainment system to be featured in the Urban Coupe with high levels of connectivity and customisation is also developed in Brazil.

The Urban Coupe won’t just be restricted to Brazil though as it will be manufactured in Europe as well. Expect it to debut in a global motoring show sometime next year before going on sale in Brazil and it could be christened the T-Sport joining the T-Cross and T-Roc in the lineup.

As for India, the heavily localised MQB A0 IN based India-spec T-Cross appears to go on sale in 2021. Skoda has taken up the charge for India 2.0 project with more than a billion euros investment and the first product based on the above-said platform will be a mid-size SUV that will launch in mid-2021. In the early parts of next year, Skoda will introduce the Karoq domestically.