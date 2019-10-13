Volkswagen Unveils 2020 Atlas Cross Sport Coupe

The German carmaker has revealed a smaller version of the Atlas, set to be launched next year

The Atlas is a full grown seven-seat SUV by Volkswagen. The manufacturer has revealed a better looking, yet shorter and lower coupe-like version of the regular Atlas, called the Atlas Cross Sport. How different is it from the regular Atlas? Let’s find out.

The Atlas Cross Sport is shorter by 71 mm and sits at a 58 mm lower height compared to the seven-seat SUV. However, similar width and wheelbase mean a roomier cabin. Apart from that, the missing third row of seats also makes way for extra luggage space with all the seats up.

Here is a table showing the dimensions of the upcoming Atlas Cross Sport compared to the regular Atlas SUV –

Dimensions Atlas Cross Sport Atlas Length 4,966 mm 5,037 mm Width 1,979 mm 1,979 mm Height 1,710 mm 1,768 mm Wheelbase 2,979 mm 2,979 mm Boot space 1,141 liters 583 litres

The Atlas Cross Sport looks sleeker when compared to the chunky Atlas SUV it is based on. The car gets new tail lamps and a rear bumper, along with chrome accents on the doors, the rear bumpers and around the windows.

Meanwhile inside the cabin, a new steering wheel can be seen, along with contrast stitching on the seats and door inserts. New features like wireless mobile charging have been added, to make the cabin even more practical. Volkswagen also offers optional heated seats & steering wheel, ventilated front seats, rear sunshades, and a 12-speaker Fender Premium Audio system.

The Atlas Cross Sport gets two engine options to choose from, a 3.6-litre V6 that produces 276 HP, or a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo charged petrol engine that makes 236 HP of power. Both the engines come paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, along with 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

The Atlas Cross Sport gets some new connected car technology features, which can be accessed through the mobile app without any yearly or monthly charges for five years. With the app, you get remote start and stop option, ability to lock and unlock the doors, honk, flash the lights, find the last parked location and check the vehicle status including fuel level, mileage, door and window status.

New safety tech is also offered with the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport in the form of Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Dynamic Road Sign Display, alongside Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist already on offer with the Atlas. The price of the Atlas Cross Sport has not been revealed as of yet, and it will likely be announced at the time of the launch, i.e. next year.