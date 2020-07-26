Volkswagen Tiguan X Coupe SUV Leaked On Social Media

Volkswagen Tiguan X will be manufactured under FAW-Volkswagen JV, as a part of VW’s strategy to capture Asian markets

Pictures of the upcoming VW Tiguan X, Coupe-styled version of the Tiguan, have been leaked online. The vehicle was reportedly spied in the Chinese patent office, and the images show the exterior design of the vehicle in detail. Let’s take a quick look at all the major highlights visible in these pictures.

The front end of the vehicle has remained unchanged as compared to the regular Tiguan (the latest facelift model). The headlamps feature projector lights and LED DRLs inside, and the front grille is quite wide with horizontal chrome slats running along its length. The front bumper gets an aggressive and wide air dam, with C-shaped chrome elements at the sides.

The side profile of the Tiguan X shows the remodelled silhouette, with the sloping coupe-like roofline. There’s a prominent shoulder-line beginning under the ORVMs and extending all the way to the taillights. The door handles have been designed to complement the prior mentioned shoulder-line. The alloy wheels are also new, and feature a machine-cut dual-tone finish.

The rear section of the car gets a completely new taillamp design; it gets a single-piece taillight design with arrow-shaped LED elements. There is a subtle spoiler integrated into the boot lid, and VW has also added fake exhaust tips at both ends of the rear bumper. The bumper has also been given a faux rear diffuser, which adds to the sporty appeal.

The VW Tiguan X will be available in a two-row, five-seater configuration. As for the engine specifications, there is no confirmation by the company regarding this, but sources claim that the Tiguan X will have a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in two states of tune – 184 hp/300 Nm and 220 hp/350 Nm. It will probably be paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and ‘4MOTION’ all-wheel-drive system.

The Volkswagen Tiguan X will be launched in China later this year, where it will retail exclusively for some time. The vehicle might later be introduced to other global markets as well, like Europe, US, and India. In our market, the Tiguan X will be brought as a CBU import in limited numbers, just like the Tiguan Allspace.