Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Could Be Heading To India

Since the BS6 emission norms came into effect, Volkswagen only retails the seven-seat Tiguan AllSpace in the Indian market, which is available in a single fully-loaded variant

Volkswagen recently revealed its plans of launching two new SUVs in the Indian market this year, which will take its SUV count in India to a total of four. We already know that one of the two upcoming SUVs will be the Taigun mid-size SUV, while the second offering is yet to be confirmed. Speculations suggest that the second SUV could be in fact, the facelifted version of the Tiguan.

It was previously rumoured that the new SUV is Atlas Cross Sport, however, the Tiguan seems like a possible option considering that the five-seat version of the SUV hasn’t been available in the country since the BS6 emission norms came into effect. As of now, Volkswagen only retails the seven-seat Tiguan AllSpace in India.

In the foreign markets, the Tiguan facelift was unveiled in July last year. Over the pre-facelifted model, the updated SUV features a larger chrome grille and twin-pod LED headlights with LED daytime running lights. The front bumper has also been updated and gets larger vents with chrome inserts.

Inside the cabin, the new Tiguan gets an updated 3-spoke multi-function steering wheel as well as a redesigned centre console. The car comes with an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, while a bigger 10-inch unit is also available as an option. The Tiguan is offered with a range of turbo-petrol and diesel powertrains in the markets that it is currently available in.

In the Indian market, the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is offered with a sole 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine, which puts out 190 PS of max power and 320 Nm peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DSG, and the SUV also gets VW’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system as standard.

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is currently available in a single fully-loaded variant priced at Rs 33.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV puts up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster as well as the Mahindra Alturas G4.