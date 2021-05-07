Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Facelift Teased Ahead Of Debut On May 12

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace facelift gets a host of exterior changes and the cabin also receives a number of changes this time around

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift will be launched in India in the coming months, based on the mid-cycle update introduced late last year in the international markets. Besides the debut of the production-spec Taigun, Volkswagen also revealed the official images of the five-seater Tiguan with minor exterior revisions.

It gets an updated chrome front grille, sleeker projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, redesigned bumper with C-shaped housing, newly designed wheels, horizontal LED tail lamps, TIGUAN written on the trunk lid, and so on. The bigger Allspace will now gain a host of updates in the United States and it has now been teased.

The Tiguan Allspace is the only Tiguan sold there as it does not get the standard model available elsewhere. It is noticeably longer than the regular crossover and can be had as a seven-seater. It has a bootspace capacity of up to 1,920 litres and the teaser shows the updated LED tail lamps in a new pattern with the Allspace badge mounted just below.

The teaser also indicates the presence of chromed window line and roof rails while a muscular shoulder line runs through the door handles and meet the tail lamps. On the inside, the facelifted VW Tiguan Allspace comes with an updated infotainment system with new assistive features and in-car connective tech amongst others.

It has received similar exterior updates as the regular Volkswagen Tiguan facelift. In that case, the headlamps will also gain a new LED lighting signature in a similar fashion to the eighth-generation Golf. In addition, the bumpers are designed to give a refreshed vibe. The cabin will also likely feature a new steering wheel with mounted controls and touch-sensitive buttons.

As an option, a large 10.25-inch digital instrument console, wireless smartphone application connectivity and new voice controls are also expected to be part of the package. The facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace will be revealed on May 12 and is manufactured in Mexico for the American markets while the Tiguan L is exclusive to China.