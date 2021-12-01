Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Discontinued; Tiguan Facelift Launch Soon

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace will be replaced by the new Tiguan, which will go on sale on December 7 and its production has commenced in India

Volkswagen India has discontinued the Tiguan Allspace in the domestic market. The seven-seater premium SUV debuted back in 2020 locally and it was brought into the country via the CBU route. The German manufacturer even showcased the updated variant earlier this year. The Tigua Allspace was powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.

It was good enough to generate a maximum power output of 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque and was hooked with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, transferring power to all four wheels. The features list of the VW Tiguan Allspace comprised a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a fully-digital instrument console, powered tailgate operation and panoramic sunroof amongst others.

The company is gearing up to introduce the new Tiguan five-seater on December 7 and it will lock horns with Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. The production of the SUV has commenced at the brand’s production facility in Aurangabad and it will be equipped with the same 2.0-litre engine as the Tiguan Allspace with similar transmission options.

On the outside, the 2021 VW Tiguan comes with a number of revisions compared to the model previous sold in India. It gains sleeker headlamps with LED Matrix tech, a redesigned front grille, revised front bumper with a triangular-shaped fog lamp housing and wider air intake, new 18-inch alloy wheels, updated rear bumper, newly designed LED tail lamps, TIGUAN lettering on the trunk, etc.

Just as the exterior, the interior gets its share of changes as well. The equipment list composes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, leather seats, panoramic sunroof, three-zone automatic climate control, eight-way adjustable powered driver seat, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls and so on.

As for safety, the five-seater comes with six airbags, ABS, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), Hill Start and Descent Assist, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), Driver Alert System, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. It is worth noting that VW introduced the Taigun midsize SUV based on MQB A0 IN platform a few months ago.