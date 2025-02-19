Volkswagen Tera Compact SUV Spied Almost Undisguised, India-Bound?

Volkswagen Tera is an upcoming small SUV being developed primarily for South America but could eventually make it to India as a sub-4 metre model

The VW Tera has been caught nearly fully undisguised during cold-weather testing in Sweden. The upcoming model will be slotted below the Nivus (Taigo) and T-Cross (Taigun) in South America.

The VW Tera is based on the MQB A0 platform like the VW Nivus and VW T-Cross. It features a Taigo-inspired modern front-end with sleek headlamps and a slender upper grille, a prominent lower air intake, and a sporty bumper. The inner design of the grilles and headlamps of the production version will likely look different from what’s seen on the prototype.

On the sides, the VW Tera has a dynamic look with a sloping roofline, an upswept belt line, sleek windows, and muscular shoulders. The roof rails and black lower body cladding communicate its SUV body style. The broad C-pillars could impact visibility and slightly affect the ease of parking. The rear overhang looks visibly shorter than those of the VW Nivus, clearly giving away the model’s smaller dimensions and lower positioning in the line-up.

The rear-end continues the athletic styling with the steeply raked windscreen and the aggressive faux skid plate. The tail lights have been disguised, but it’s almost certain that they would have two-part clusters, including one main element on both sides and a second segment extending over the tailgate and connecting them.

Volkswagen will likely use a 1.0-litre TSI flex-fuel engine that produces 109 cv (107 hp) and 20.4 kgf.m of torque running on petrol and 116 cv (114 hp) and 16.8 kgf.m (165 Nm) of torque running on ethanol in the Tera in South America. The company should give customers a choice of 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions.

In India, Volkswagen will likely launch the Tera sometime in 2026. We think it will use the same 85 kW (114 hp)/178 Nm 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions as the Skoda Kylaq in our market. Needless to say, the India-made Tera will be based on the low-cost MQB A0 IN platform, not the global MQB A0 platform.