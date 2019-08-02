Volkswagen Tarek (Jeep Compass Rival) Spotted On Test For The first Time

The Volkswagen Tarek is being prepared to be positioned below the Tiguan SUV in its carmaker’s lineup, it will launch in South America by the end of next year

Volkswagen, the popular German auto giant, has been working on a new crossover to a position below the Tiguan in its lineup of global models. Dubbed the Volkswagen Tarek, the new SUV was recently spotted undergoing road tests near Sao Paulo.

The Volkswagen Tarek will be launched in the South American markets by the end of next year and would even launch in North America in 2021. The upcoming crossover is likely to look a like a grown-up T-cross and would have a similar bold stance.

While the front- and the rear-end of the Volkswagen Tarek test mule were concealed under heavy camouflage, the side profile does reveal a significant similarity with the T-Cross. From the looks of it, the new model would be quite similar to the VW Tharu that is sold in China.

However, in all likelihood, the Volkswagen Tarek would have some additional bold touches over the Tharu. The new model will measure 4.45 metre in length and 2.68 metre in width. It is expected to offer a boot space of 410-litres.

In the South American market, the Volkswagen Tarek is likely to be powered by a 1.4-litre TSI motor that can produce a maximum power of 148 hp and a peak torque of 250 Nm. The motor comes mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox that drives the front wheels. All-wheel drive is likely to be optional.

The Volkswagen Tarek would compete with the likes of Jeep Compass and should even spawn a 7-seater variant soon after its debut. The new model is likely to be priced between USD 31,000 to 39,000. The Tarek will be produced at the company’s Mexico-based facility.