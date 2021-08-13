Volkswagen Taigun To Launch In The Third Week Of September – Official

Upon launch, the VW Taigun will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, and its cousin Skoda Kushaq

Volkswagen is all set to launch a new midsize SUV in the Indian market – Taigun. This highly anticipated SUV has been spotted numerous times on the streets of India, and its series production is slated to begin later this month. Now, the German carmaker has officially confirmed a time window for the launch of the new Volkswagen Taigun.

The company recently responded to a query on social media, revealing that the Taigun would be launched in the third week of September. The exact date wasn’t shared, although the manufacturer did confirm that the price details will be unveiled on the same day as the launch. We expect an official announcement to happen in a few days.

This upcoming VW SUV is based on the ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform, which it shares with the recently launched Skoda Kushaq. That said, the exterior and interior designs are different, which gives both the vehicles their own unique character. The Taigun gets a set of bulbous rectangular headlamps and a wide front grille. The side profile is simple, with an overall boxy silhouette.

Hey Shrijit, Pricing details will be announced upon the launch of the New Volkswagen Taigun in the 3rd week of September. Stay tuned to our social media handles and website for updates and announcements. — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) August 10, 2021

At the rear, we see a pair of LED taillights, joined together by an LED strip that runs horizontally on the tailgate. The SUV gets black plastic cladding all around, along with a pair of roof rails, a shark fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler. The front and rear bumpers both get chrome embellishments and faux plates.

The interior of the Taigun has a premium and classy design; with plenty of equipment on offer. It will come loaded with a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), connected car tech, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, ambient cabin lighting, etc.

Same as the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun will be available with two engine options – a 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit (115 PS/178 Nm) and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol unit (150 PS/250 Nm). A 6-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard on both. Automatic gearbox options will consist of a 6-speed AT (on the 1.0L engine) and a 7-speed DSG (on the 1.5L engine).

The price of the forthcoming VW Taigun is expected to begin around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Pre-bookings for the SUV have commenced, but only for people who had registered interest in the vehicle previously.