Volkswagen Taigun To Launch In India Soon – 5 Things You Should Know

VW Taigun is slated to launch in the Indian market in the coming weeks, and here, we’ve listed the top five things you should know about it

Volkswagen India is gearing up for the launch of the Taigun in our market soon, likely next month. The SUV was officially unveiled back in May this year, and we’ve been waiting with high anticipation for it to go on sale since. The production of the VW Taigun is scheduled to begin on August 18, and official bookings will also commence then.

Before the Volkswagen Taigun goes on sale in the Indian market, plenty of details are already available about it. Here, we have listed five things to know about this upcoming VW SUV.

Stylish and classy exterior

The exterior design of the VW Taigun is quite beautiful, with clean lines and an overall boxy theme. The SUV get LED headlamps at the front, along with chrome garnishing on the front bumper. At the sides, we see stylish dual-tone alloy wheels seated within circular wheel arches. At the rear, we see LED taillights with a single-piece design. It also gets faux bash plates on the bumpers, black cladding all around, and roof rails, for a touch of ruggedness.

Premium interior

The Taigun will have a pretty cabin design, with shades of grey, black, and silver. The highlight is the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster, the latter of which isn’t available on the Kushaq. Features on offer will include a smartphone wireless charger, sunroof, connected car tech, ventilated seats, etc.

Plenty of accessories on offer

A heavily accessorized model was showcased by the manufacturer recently, which features a different set of alloy wheels, roof carrier, chrome cladding on the door, etc. We expect Volkswagen to offer plenty of interior accessories as well, to improve the comfort and convenience of the SUV even further.

Engine and transmission options

Volkswagen Taigun will get the same powertrain options as the Skoda Kushaq. The engine choices consist of a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit (115 PS/175 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (150 PS/250 Nm).

A 6-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard, and automatic gearbox options will also be available – a 6-speed torque-converter on the 1.0L engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch auto on the 1.5L engine.

Expected price

The soon-to-launch Volkswagen Taigun is expected to be priced from Rs. 10 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). In the Indian market, it will lock horns with the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti S-Cross, Renault Duster, and Nissan Kicks.