Volkswagen Taigun Spied Testing In India For The First Time

VW Taigun, expected to launch later this year, will share its underpinnings and engine options with the upcoming Skoda Kushaq

Volkswagen India is currently working on a new SUV for the Indian market, named ‘Taigun’, under the India 2.0 project. The vehicle was first shown as a concept back in February of last year, and now, VW Taigun has finally made its spy shot debut, covered in full-body camouflage. Special thanks to our reader Sumit Mane for sharing these pics with us.

The test model of Volkswagen Taigun looks quite similar to the test mules of the Skoda Kushaq, except for one major change – the taillight. The portion of the taillight peeking through the camouflage is the same as that of the pre-production Taigun showcased last year. Interestingly, the rest of the design isn’t too different from the Kushaq, at least when viewed from the rear and side in camouflage.

As the vehicle is covered in heavy disguised in these pictures, not much can be said about the exterior design. However, it can be seen here that the Taigun gets a pair of functional roof rails and a shark fin antenna. The SUV will be built on a heavily-localised version of the MQB A0 platform, named MQB A0 IN. Skoda claims that it has achieved 93 per cent localisation with the Kushaq, and we expect similar numbers from VW for the Taigun.

The interior of the upcoming VW Taigun will be premium, in both design and feel. We expect the vehicle to offer features like a fully-digital instrument cluster, sunroof, automatic climate control, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multi-function steering wheel, and even connected car technology.

The upcoming Volkswagen Taigun is expected to get the same engine options as the Skoda Kushaq – a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit (110 PS) and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (150 PS). The former will be available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, while the latter will be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG.

The VW Taigun is expected to launch in the Indian market during the second half of 2021. Upon arrival, it will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and of course, its cousin, the upcoming Skoda Kushaq.