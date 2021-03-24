Volkswagen Taigun Mid-Size SUV To Be Unveiled On March 31 In India

The Volkswagen Taigun will most likely be offered with the same 1.0-litre TSI (115 PS/175 Nm) and 1.5-litre TSI (150 PS/250 Nm) engines

Volkswagen showcased a near-production mid-size SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo last year called the Taigun. The German carmaker also teased the SUV a few months back, and the Taigun is all set to make its debut in the country on March 31, 2021. Upon launch, the Taigun will go on to become the second VW Group offering to be based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform.

Powering the production-ready version of the Taigun will be two different powertrains – a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 115 PS of max power and 175 Nm of peak torque, and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI unit rated at 150 PS/250 Nm. The transmission options on the former will likely include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT, while the latter will be available with a 6-speed manual transmission as well as a 7-speed DCT.

On the feature front, the VW Taigun is expected to be offered with a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, connected-car tech, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, all-LED exterior lighting, LED DRLs, a multi-function instrument cluster and more.

The safety features on offer could include up to 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, a rear-view camera, Hill-start Assist Control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts and so on.

The Taigun will go on to become the most affordable Volkswagen SUV offering in the country upon launch this year. The VW Taigun will directly put up against the likes of the upcoming Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster. The Volkswagen SUV will also give competition to the entry-level variants of the Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

As of now, Volkswagen’s line-up consists of Polo, Vento, T-Roc as well as the Tiguan AllSpace. The carmaker is currently working on a range of different products for the country apart from the Taigun, which include the five-seat Tiguan facelift and a new-gen model for the Vento. Volkswagen is also contemplating bringing the ID.4 electric SUV to India.