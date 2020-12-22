Volkswagen Taigun Mid-Size SUV Promo Video Out; India Launch In 2021

Volkswagen Taigun is based on the MQB A0 IN platform shared with the Skoda Vision IN and it will go on sale next year in India

Skoda and Volkswagen took the 2020 Auto Expo by storm by unveiling their respective conceptual versions of their mid-size SUVs. While the Skoda Vision IN concept stayed true to its word, the Volkswagen Taigun was almost a production ready prototype when it debuted and it made us wonder whether it would be the first one to arrive based on the India 2.0 strategy.

Both the brands have invested heavily for a sustainable future in the Indian market and despite the abrupt exit of some high-profile manufacturers in recent years, they have kept their faith in fact and indeed strategically invested over a period of three years. Bearing fruit, the production version of the Volkswagen Taigun displayed at the biennial motoring show will likely go on sale in the second half of 2021.

The German auto major has released a promotional video of the Taigun giving us a sneak peek of what is about to come. The Taigun is a five-seater spanning just above four metres in length and is underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform – a heavily localised India-specific architecture that will underpin a range of future models and is based on the globally acclaimed flexible MQB architecture.

In the 46 second clip, VW explained what a Taigun means as it refers to energy of the Taiga forest. VW says it is more than that calling it a shot of coffee to the heart, goosebumps on your arms, rush of adrenaline, etc. Part of the Taigun’s rear end was showed on the video as it features full-width LED tail lamps, chrome garnished front grille with sharp LED headlamps, black B pillars, chromed window line and body-coloured door handles.

The shadowy footage of the side profile denotes the presence of sporty character lines and creases, roof-mounted rear spoiler, roof rails and side body cladding. Upon arrival, the Taigun is expected to be competitively priced against mid-size SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and others. It will have several commonalities with the Vision IN based Skoda SUV.

On the inside, it will likely be equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an all-digital instrument cluster, wireless charging facility, front ventilated seats, automatic climate control system, sunroof and so on. It will more likely be powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices.