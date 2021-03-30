Volkswagen Taigun (Creta Rival) Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut Tomorrow

The upcoming Volkswagen Taigun is based on the same architecture as the Skoda Kushaq, and will be available with the same engine options

Volkswagen is all set to unveil its first made-in-India SUV – Taigun – on 31st March 2021. It is the second product under the VW group’s ‘India 2.0’ plan, after Skoda Kushaq, with which it shares its ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform. Volkswagen’s upcoming SUV has generated a lot of buzz in the market, and before its global debut, official images of the production-spec model have leaked online.

The images we have here are of the top-spec ‘GT’ trim of the upcoming VW Taigun. The final production model seems to have the same exterior design as the concept version showcased last year at the Auto Expo 2020. The front end features a pair of rectangular headlamps, neatly placed alongside the front grille. The front bumper features a pair of fog lamps and a silver-finished skid plate, along with chrome embellishment.

The alloy wheels have the same design as the concept SUV, along with an identical silhouette. The taillamp design is also the same, featuring LED units and a single-piece design. The rear bumper also features a silver-finished skid plate and chrome embellishment. Other noticeable design features include a pair of roof rails, a shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted rear spoiler, and black plastic cladding all around.

The concept SUV had a length of 4,200mm and a wheelbase of 2,650mm, but we’re yet to confirm if the final production model will have the same dimensions or not. The interior of the vehicle is expected to feature a premium design, along with upmarket upholstery. It is expected to offer a lot of equipment as well, like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment (with Apple Carplay and Android Auto), automatic climate control, and an electric sunroof.

The features list will likely include a wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, connected car tech, up to 6 airbags, ESP, TPMS, rear parking camera, etc. As for the powertrains, VW Taigun will be available with the same two engine options as the recently revealed Skoda Kushaq.

The first engine option will be a 1.0L turbo-petrol motor (115 PS and 175 Nm) which is likely to be offered with two transmission choices – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The second one will be a 1.5L turbo-petrol mill (150 PS and 250 Nm), which is expected to be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard and an optional 7-speed DSG.

The upcoming Volkswagen Taigun is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, expected to happen around Diwali season this year, it will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, and of course, Skoda Kushaq.