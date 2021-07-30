Volkswagen Taigo Unveiled As A Compact Coupe-Style Crossover

Volkswagen has revealed another crossover for the European market, named Taigo, which sports a stylish, coupe-inspired design

Volkswagen has officially debuted a new crossover SUV for the European market. Christened ‘Taigo’, this new model is essentially a rebranded VW Nivus, which was introduced in Brazil last year. The Taigo will be produced in Spain, and VW states that this is the “first SUV coupe to be launched in the small car segment.”

VW Taigo is based on the Polo hatchback (international-spec version), built on the brand’s MQB A0 platform, which also underpins the Virtus and T-Cross. The vehicle is quite compact in dimensions; it has a length of 4.27 metres, a width of 1.76 metres, and a height of 1.49 metres, along with a wheelbase length of 2.56 metres. Compared to the T-Cross, both standard- and long-wheelbase models, the Taigo is slightly longer.

However, the wheelbase of the LWB T-Cross is a little longer than the newly revealed crossover. The Taigo will also be available in performance-spec R-Line variant, which will feature changes to the exterior design, including fake quad exhaust tips on the rear bumper. The interior of the vehicle is just as stylish and impressive as the exterior, if not more.

The VW Taigo shares its interior design with the latest iteration of the Polo. It comes with a 6.5-inch touchscreen as standard (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity), upgradeable to a 9.2-inch unit. Other features on offer include a fully digital instrument cluster, touch-sensitive climate controls, wireless smartphone charging, matrix LED headlamps, and plenty of driver assistance systems.

VW will offer the Taigo in Europe exclusively with petrol powerplant options, consisting of a 1.0-litre TSI unit and a 1.5-litre TSI unit. The 1.0L motor will be a turbocharged, inline-3 engine, available in two states of tune – 95 PS and 110 PS. As for the 1.5L mill, it is a turbocharged, inline-4 engine, with 150 PS on tap.

Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed DSG, all of which will send power to the front wheels. The price list of the Volkswagen Taigo is under wraps at the moment. Bookings for this coupe-style crossover will begin towards the end of this year in Europe, and deliveries will likely commence early next year.