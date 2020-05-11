Volkswagen T-Roc Vs Kia Seltos GTX Plus – Specs Comparison

The Volkswagen T-Roc is over Rs 2 lakh more expensive than the top-end Seltos GTX Plus, while both the SUVs are packed up to the brim with features

Since the government of India now allows every manufacturer to import 2,500 units of any vehicle sold abroad every year without having to homologate it, Volkswagen decided to bring the T-Roc SUV to the country as a CBU (Completely Built Unit), and the car becomes the brand’s second SUV currently on offer in India apart from the Tiguan AllSpace.

Since the T-Roc is being imported without any changes made to it, the SUV comes with a slightly premium price tag as compared to its direct rivals. To justify the premium price, Volkswagen is offering the T-Roc in India in a single fully-loaded variant. Hence, in this comparison, we pit the VW T-Roc against the top-end GTX Plus trim of the Kia Seltos, which is currently the highest-selling mid-size SUV in the country.

Volkswagen T-Roc Vs Kia Seltos GTX Plus: Dimensions

In terms of size alone, the Volkswagen T-Roc seems at par, if not better than the SUVs it locks horns with. The T-Roc measures 4,342 mm in length, 1,819 mm in width, stands 1,573 mm tall and has a 2,590 mm long wheelbase. This makes the car 27 mm longer and 19 mm wider than the Kia Seltos; while the latter is 47 mm taller and has a 20 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the former.

Dimensions Volkswagen T-Roc Kia Seltos Length 4,342 mm 4,315 mm Width 1,819 mm 1,800 mm Height 1,573 mm 1,620 mm Wheelbase 2,590 mm 2,610 mm

Volkswagen T-Roc Vs Kia Seltos GTX Plus Engine Specs:

Since Volkswagen distanced itself from producing diesel powertrains for the country, the German carmaker is offering the T-Roc with a sole 1.5-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine that belts out 150 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. No manual gearbox is on offer with the SUV, and it can only be had with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Specifications Volkswagen T-Roc Kia Seltos Engine 1.5L TSI turbo petrol 1.4-litre TGDi turbo petrol Power 150 PS 140 PS Torque 250 Nm 242 Nm Transmission 7-speed DSG automatic 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT automatic

On the other hand, the top-end GTX Plus trim of the Seltos can be had with either a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine rated at 140 PS/242 Nm, or a 1.5-litre oil burner that generates 115 PS power and 250 Nm torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 7-speed DCT automatic in the petrol variant of the car. The diesel motor on the said trim can only be had with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Volkswagen T-Roc Vs Kia Seltos GTX Plus Features:

The Indian-spec T-Roc is equipped with features like LED headlamps and tail lamps, a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, two-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, rear AC vents and more.

In contrast, the Seltos GTX Plus gets ventilated front seats, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers, an inbuilt air purifier, a 7-inch colour TFT display for the instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, front parking sensors, LED sound mood lighting and an 8-inch head-up display.

Volkswagen T-Roc Vs Kia Seltos GTX Plus Safety:

On the safety front, Volkswagen offers the T-Roc with features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard. The Seltos GTX Plus additionally gets Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), and brake assist as well.

Price:

As mentioned earlier, Volkswagen is offering the T-Roc in India in a single fully-loaded variant, and it has been priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia retails the Seltos GTX Plus at a starting price of Rs 16.29 lakh for the 1.4-litre petrol-manual variant, while the petrol-DCT auto trim is retailed at Rs 17.29 lakh. On the other hand, the GTX Plus with 1.5-litre diesel engine will set you back by Rs 17.34 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Volkswagen T-Roc Vs Kia Seltos GTX Plus Comparison Verdict:

The Volkswagen T-Roc is loaded up to the brim with features, and gets a powerful turbocharged petrol engine too. However, unlike the Seltos GTX Plus, the T-Roc could have done better with a diesel powertrain. In addition, the Seltos also gets an optional manual gearbox with the top-end petrol trim, while the T-Roc misses out on that as well.

If the T-Roc is compared to the top-end turbo-petrol automatic trim of the Seltos, it boils down to the fact that you have to spend a premium of over Rs 2 lakh for the German badge.