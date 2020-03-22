VW T-Roc Vs Kia Seltos 1.4 Vs Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo – Spec Comparison

While the newly launched Volkswagen T-Roc is being pitted against the Jeep Compass and the upcoming Skoda Karoq, it will also face competition from the Kia Seltos 1.4 Turbo and the Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo

Volkswagen recently launched the T-Roc SUV in India in a single fully-loaded petrol variant, that will be imported to the country as a CBU (Completely Built Unit). The German carmaker has priced the T-Roc at Rs 19.99 lakh, and it competes against the likes of Jeep Compass and the upcoming Skoda Karoq, in the Indian market.

While both the Kia Seltos, as well as the recently launched 2020 Hyundai Creta, very well undercut the T-Roc, many buyers compare the German car with the Koreans. Hence, here is a comparison of the new T-Roc with the top of the line Kia Seltos GTX Plus 1.4L, and Hyundai Creta SX(O) 1.4L.

Dimensions Comparison

The Volkswagen T-Roc has a length of 4,342 mm, a width of 1,819 mm, a height of 1,573 mm and a 2,590 mm long wheelbase, which makes it larger than both the Hyundai Creta as well as the Kia Seltos. The 2020 Creta measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, stands 1,635 mm tall and has a 2,610 mm long wheelbase. The Seltos is 4,315 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,620 mm tall and has a similar 2,610 mm wheelbase.

Dimensions Volkswagen T-Roc Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Length 4,342 mm 4,300 mm 4,315 mm Width 1,819 mm 1,790 mm 1,800 mm Height 1,573 mm 1,635 mm 1,620 mm Wheelbase 2,590 mm 2,610 mm 2,610 mm

Specifications Comparison

Since Volkswagen decided to entirely phase out diesel powertrains from the Indian market, the T-Roc is being offered with a sole BS6-compliant 1.5L turbocharged TSI petrol engine, that puts out 150 PS of maximum power, along with 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes coupled with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard.

Hence, it will only be fair to compare the Seltos and Creta’s 1.4L turbocharged petrol unit. The said powertrain belts out 140 PS of power, and 242 Nm of torque, which almost puts it in the same ballpark as the T-Roc. While the Creta SX(O) 1.4L turbo can only be had with a 7-speed DCT gearbox, the Seltos GTX Plus also comes to an optional 6-speed stick shifter.

Specifications Volkswagen T-Roc Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Engine 1.5L TSI turbo petrol 1.4L TGDi turbo petrol 1.4L TGDi turbo petrol Power 150 PS 140 PS 140 PS Torque 250 Nm 242 Nm 242 Nm Transmission 7-speed DSG 7-speed DCT 6-speed manual/7-speed DCT

Features Comparison

Since the T-Roc is being brought to the country in a single fully-loaded variant, the SUV gets equipped with a host of features including LED headlamps and tail lamps, a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, a two-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, rear AC vents and more!

Both the range-topping Kia Seltos and 2020 Hyundai Creta share some features between them, including ventilated front seats, 8-way power electrically driver’s seat, Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers, an air purifier and a 7-inch colour TFT display for the instrument cluster.

However, the Creta additionally gets a panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold feature and paddle shifters as well, over the Seltos. On the flip side, the top-end Seltos features a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitor, front parking sensors, LED sound mood lighting and an 8-inch head-up display.

On the safety front, Volkswagen has equipped the T-Roc with features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard. The range-topping Creta and Seltos both come with similar safety features, while both the SUVs also get a Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) feature over the T-Roc.

Price Comparison

Since the T-Roc will be brought to the country via the CBU route, it leads to a somewhat premium price tag over the cars it is being compared to. Volkswagen has priced the SUV at a base price of Rs 19.99 lakh. In comparison, the Hyundai Creta 1.4 SX(O) retails at Rs 17.20 lakh, whereas the Kia Seltos GTX Plus will set you back by Rs 16.29 lakh and Rs 17.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for manual and automatic variants respectively.