Volkswagen T-Roc Vs Hyundai Creta SX(O) Turbo – Specs Comparison

While the T-Roc is pitted against the premium SUV like Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier, it does face stiff competition from the 2020 Hyundai Creta as well

The Hyundai Creta has been one of the most popular mid-size SUVs in the country ever since it was first introduced, and the Korean carmaker recently launched the car’s second-gen version in the market. While the car directly puts up against the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and the Renault Captur, it also gives more premium SUVs a run for their money, thanks to its extensive feature list and powertrain options.

One such SUV is the recently launched Volkswagen T-Roc, which is being brought to the country by the German automaker through the CBU route. Since the car is being directly imported as a whole unit, it carries a premium price tag over its rivals. Take a read at this detailed comparison between the VW T-Roc, and the range-topping Hyundai Creta SX(O) turbo petrol –

Volkswagen T-Roc Vs Hyundai Creta SX(O) Turbo Dimensions:

The Volkswagen T-Roc has a length of 4,342 mm, a width of 1,819 mm, a height of 1,573 mm, and a 2,590 mm long wheelbase. In contrast, the Creta is 4,300 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,635 mm tall and has a wheelbase that measures 2,610 mm long.

Dimensions Volkswagen T-Roc Hyundai Creta Length 4,342 mm 4,300 mm Width 1,819 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,573 mm 1,635 mm Wheelbase 2,590 mm 2,610 mm

This means that the T-Roc is 42 mm longer and 29 mm wider than the Creta, while the latter is 62 mm taller and has a 20 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the former.

Volkswagen T-Roc Vs Hyundai Creta SX(O) Turbo Engine Specifications

The Volkswagen T-Roc draws power from a 1.5L TSI turbo petrol engine that makes 150 PS power and 250 Nm torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard.

Specifications Volkswagen T-Roc Hyundai Creta Engine 1.5L TSI turbo petrol 1.4L TGDi turbo petrol Power 150 PS 140 PS Torque 250 Nm 242 Nm Transmission 7-speed DSG automatic 7-speed DCT automatic

While the top-end Hyundai Creta SX(O) trim is offered with three different powertrains, it will only be fair to compare its 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit with the T-Roc. The said powertrain has been borrowed from the Kia Seltos, and puts out 140 PS of peak power, along with 242 Nm of max torque. Unlike the Seltos, the Creta SX(O) turbo can only be had with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

Volkswagen T-Roc Vs Hyundai Creta SX(O) Turbo Features

Both the VW T-Roc and the Hyundai Creta SX(O) come equipped with common features like all-LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, rear AC vents, while the former additionally gets a two-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, rear AC vents etc.

On the other hand, the range-topping also gets a few features that the T-Roc misses out on, namely ventilated front seats, an 8-speaker premium sound system from Bose, an air purifier and more. As compared to the VW’s 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, the Creta gets a larger 10.25-inch screen, with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car tech and smartphone connectivity.

Volkswagen T-Roc Vs Hyundai Creta SX(O) Turbo Safety:

Both the cars score well in terms of safety, and are loaded with safety tech such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), a rear-view camera, Hill-start Assist Control, disc brakes on all four wheels, and a tyre pressure monitoring system as well. While the T-Roc additionally gets a front and rear Park Distance Control feature, the Creta SX(O) gets Vehicle Stability Management (VSM).

Volkswagen T-Roc Vs Hyundai Creta SX(O) Turbo Price:

The Volkswagen T-Roc is imported in a single fully-loaded variant, and the mid-size SUV has been priced at Rs 19.99 lakh. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta is almost Rs 2.8 lakh more affordable than the former, since the Korean carmaker retails the Creta SX(O) turbo petrol at a price of Rs 17.20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict:

The Hyundai Creta is the car that created the niche for mid-size SUVs in India, and the segment has become one of the hottest SUV segments in the country. While a range of new mid-size SUVs is available in the market today, the second-gen Creta is undoubtedly one of the most well-packed car in its segment.

On the other hand, the Volkswagen T-Roc might seem like an expensive option considering its price, but it’s down to the fact that Volkswagen is importing the SUV to the country via the CBU route. However, features like a panoramic sunroof, a fully digital virtual cockpit instrument cluster, and a two-zone climate control puts it at par with all its rivals including the Jeep Compass, MG Hector, and the Tata Harrier as well.