Volkswagen T-Roc Spotted Again In India; Launch Likely In Feb 2020

Prices of the Volkswagen T-Roc is expected to start around Rs. 21 lakh and it could debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in February

Just over a week ago, Volkswagen’s upcoming T-Roc SUV was spied testing on Indian roads for the first time and it has again been caught on camera. The T-Roc is slotted between the T-Cross and Tiguan in the global markets. The T-Cross will eventually form the mid-size SUV based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform sometime later next year or in 2021.

The T-Roc, on the other hand, is expected to be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo before going on sale. The premium crossover made a good impact in the international scenes and it measures 4,234 mm long, 1,819 mm wide and stands 1,573 mm tall with the wheelbase length at 2,590 mm.

The SUV will be brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built Up) route and take advantage of the homologation regulations framed by the central government, as up to 2,500 units of a particular vehicle can be imported into the country annually without the hassle and tedious processes involved in homologation.

The T-Roc is believed to be priced at around Rs. 21 lakh and it could go as far as Rs. 26 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be positioned in such a way to compete against Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V and possibly the forthcoming Skoda Karoq bound for early next year.

Speculations suggest that it will be offered in a limited number of variants packed with high-level equipment. In the overseas markets, the Volkswagen T-Roc comes equipped with a 1.5-litre Evo petrol engine which is good enough to deliver a maximum power output of 150 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque.

It is connected to a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission driving the front wheels. The 2.0-litre petrol, on the other hand, produces 190 PS and 320 Nm. The T-Roc is based on the flexible MQB platform as the Tiguan and it made its world premiere in 2017 – three years after the conceptual version was displayed.