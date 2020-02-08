Volkswagen T-Roc (Seltos GTX DCT Rival) Bookings Open, Launch Soon

Volkswagen T-Roc will be brought into the country via CBU route and sold in limited numbers initially, to rival entry-level Jeep Compass and Seltos GT Line petrol top trim

Ever since the relaxation of homologation rules, Volkswagen was speculated to debut the T-Roc in the domestic market and it has finally been unveiled at the 2020 Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida. The crossover is a premium offering that will compete against the likes of Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson facelift, MG Hector and upcoming Skoda Karoq.

The T-Roc will be brought into the country via CBU channel and sold here in limited numbers at least initially. It will be positioned between the Taigun and Tiguan Allspace arriving in the coming months. Volkswagen may be considering localising the model depending on its demand. It will be sold only in petrol guise as the 1.5-litre turbocharged TSI Evo petrol engine will be used developing 150 PS.

It will be connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard. Expect the prices to hover around Rs. 17-20 lakh (ex-showroom) with brimmed features list and reservations could being with the market launch anticipated in April or at least by the middle of this year. It is highly unlikely to receive the 4Motion all-wheel-drive configuration.



Some of the main features in the Volkswagen T-Roc are an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, leather seat upholstery, keyless entry, six airbags, and so on. Together with Skoda, Volkswagen Group is investing a total of one billion euros in the India 2.0 project and of which 250 million is dedicated to R&D.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is targeting a combined market share of five per cent by 2025. The Skoda Vision IN concept based SUV and the Volkswagen Taigun will play vital role in both the brands garnering volumes. They are developed for India and sit on market-specific MQB-A0-IN platform. The company says together with local partners, about 95 per cent localisation is being aimed at while maintaining the stringent quality and performance standards both have been know for.

The first major step of the new venture was the inauguration of the Technology Centre in Pune in January 2019 creating 250 new jobs. It is responsible for project management, chassis, electronics, infotainment, body design, interior and the vehicle as a whole with intense focus on local requirements according to the brand.