Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line (Seltos GT Line Rival) India Launch On March 18

Volkswagen T-Roc will be sold in a single variant that could be priced around Rs 19 lakh, it will be brought to India via CBU route

Volkswagen India had displayed the Tiguan AllSpace, Taigun and T-Roc at the Auto Expo 2020. These SUVs will make it to the dealerships in the coming time. The first of these will be the bigger version of the Tiguan, which will launch on March 6, while the next of the upcoming VW models will be the T-Roc. It will launch on March 18.

Bookings for the Volkswagen T-Roc have been underway at all official dealerships across the country. One can pre-book the new model for a token amount of Rs 25,000. There are good chances that the new model will cost Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will be brought to India via CBU route.

The Volkswagen T-Roc measures 4,234 mm in length, 1,819 m in width and has a height of 1,573 mm. It has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm. The new SUV will be sold in just a single trim and with just one engine option.

The features list on the new model will include LED headlamps with DRLs, panoramic sunroof, passive keyless entry, engine start-stop button, two-zone automatic climate control system, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Vienna leather seats. The safety features available on the SUV will include a reverse parking camera, Electronic Stability Control, six airbags, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and more.

Powering the Volkswagen T-Roc will be a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will deliver a maximum power of 150PS and a peak torque of 240Nm. The motor will come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The new model will have a Front Wheel Drive layout. A manual transmission and AWD won’t be available.

While the Volkswagen T-Roc won’t come cheap, it will end up rivalling a range of models including the top-end variants of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier. The T-Roc is one of the many models that the manufacturer has planned to bring to us under its India 2.0 strategy.