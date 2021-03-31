Volkswagen T-Roc Priced At Rs. 21.35 Lakh; Deliveries From May

Volkswagen T-Roc derives power from the same 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor producing 150 PS and 250 Nm

The bookings for the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc has already commenced in India and it will be brought into the country via CBU route taking advantage of the relaxation in homologation regulations. Priced at Rs. 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the deliveries will begin from May 2021 onwards across the country.

The T-Roc was priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) last year and the first lot of 1,000 units was sold out in no time. The stylish exterior combined with the sporty driving characteristics and the fit and finish have played a big role in many customers choosing the T-Roc in its first stint and is back for more.

The premium crossover is underpinned by the MQB platform that can also be found in the Skoda Karoq and the upcoming Tiguan facelift. The same platform in its India-specific iteration will be used on the Taigun mid-size SUV and it has already been revealed ahead of going on sale in the coming months.

VW and Skoda are planning to take the mid-size SUV segment by storm by competitively pricing the Taigun and Kushaq respectively. In the near future, Volkswagen may consider localising the T-Roc if the demand continues to persist beyond the new lot of allotted cars and it may lead to a more appealing price tag as well.

Just over a year of its debut in India, the 2021 version’s price has been confirmed and as for dimensions, the T-Roc is 4,234 mm long, 1,819 mm wide and stands 1,573 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,590 mm. For India, the crossover is retailed with a single engine and transmission option.

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI Evo turbo petrol engine produces a maximum power output of 150 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque and is hooked with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission only as it is offered in a fully-loaded trim with a host of technologies and features.

As for the features, the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc comes with LED headlamps, horizontal LED tail lamps, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-tone alloy wheels, parking sensors, digital instrument console, dual-zone automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, ESC, TPMS, etc.