Volkswagen T-Roc Gets A Stylish Black Edition – Details

Priced from £23,750, the Black Edition of Volkswagen T-Roc is based on the SE variant and comes with several black-painted trim pieces and some extra features for the interior

The Volkswagen T-Roc has tasted success in India and the first lot of cars that were imported to the country are already sold. Meanwhile, in the UK, the compact SUV has received a special Black Edition that is based on the SE variant. The new model comes with several black-coloured exterior highlights along with some additional features for the cabin.

Outside, the car gets a black finish on the front grille, rear privacy glass and 18-inch alloy wheels. The car also gets LED headlights as a part of the standard equipment list. Inside, the cabin comes with several black-painted trim parts, including those for the dashboard, roofline and the multi-function steering wheel. The upholstery features contrasting grey-coloured stitching.

The equipment list of the Volkswagen T-Roc Black Edition comprises adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. The safety features on offer remain the same as those on the standard model. It may be noted that the T-Roc has received a 5-star rating in the Euro NCAP tests.

If bought individually, all these extra features would together cost more than £2,000, which means the Black Edition can be viewed as an accessorized T-Roc that is light on the pocket. Of course, there are also several optional extras, which include a leather upholstery and a sports suspension package for an additional cost.

The Volkswagen T-Roc Black Edition is available in front-wheel-drive format and is available with a range of engine options, including 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, 1.6-litre turbo-diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-diesel.

Meanwhile, in India, the Volkswagen T-Roc is available in one range-topping model that costs Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s available in a range of colour options, including Curcuma Yellow + Black roof, Energetic Orange + Black roof, Pure White + Black roof, Ravenna Blue + Black roof, Deep Black Pearl and Indium Grey + Black roof.