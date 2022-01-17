Volkswagen & Skoda New-Year Discounts [Jan 2022] – Taigun, Kushaq, Polo

This month (January 2022), Volkswagen and Skoda are offering discounts worth up to a maximum of Rs. 1.15 lakh on their cars

Volkswagen and Skoda have an aggressive strategy for the Indian car market, involving the launch of a few brand-new cars and a few updated ones. On their existing cars, the two sister brands are offering some alluring discounts, to help attract more customers, and we’ve listed all the deals and offers below.

Volkswagen Polo is available at special discounted prices, which equate to cash discounts of up to a maximum of Rs. 43,000, depending on the selected variant. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 are also on offer on the hatchback.

VW Vento is also being offered at special discounted prices, translating to cash discounts worth up to Rs. 1.75 lakh, depending on the chosen variant. Other than that, buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000 on the sedan.

Volkswagen Taigun is available with benefits of up to Rs. 50,000, but only on the MY2021 models. As for VW Tiguan, there are no deals and offers available on it, which is understandable, as it was launched just a mere month ago in the Indian market.

On Skoda Kushaq, benefits and deals worth up to Rs. 70,000 are available this month, but only on the MY2021 models. All other Skoda cars currently on sale in the Indian market – Octavia, Superb, and Kodiaq – have no official discounts on offer right now.

Volkswagen and Skoda New-Year Discounts – January 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Loyalty bonus Volkswagen Polo Trendline Special discounted price of Rs. 6.02 lakh Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Volkswagen Polo Comfortline MPI Special discounted price of Rs. 7.24 lakh Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI Special discounted price of Rs. 7.74 lakh (MT)/Rs. 8.76 lakh (AT) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Volkswagen Polo Highline Plus Special discounted price of Rs. 8.77 lakh (MT)/Rs. 9.99 lakh (AT) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Volkswagen Polo GT Special discounted price of Rs. 10.15 lakh Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Volkswagen Vento Comfortline Special discounted price of Rs. 9.29 lakh Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 15,000 Volkswagen Vento Highline Special discounted price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (MT)/Rs. 11.29 lakh (AT) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 15,000 Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus Special discounted price of Rs. 11.49 lakh (MT)/Rs. 12.69 lakh (AT) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 15,000 Volkswagen Taigun Benefits of up to Rs. 50,000 (MY2021) 0 Volkswagen Tiguan 0 0 Skoda Kushaq Benefits of up to Rs. 70,000 (MY2021) 0 Skoda Octavia 0 0 Skoda Superb 0 0 Skoda Kodiaq 0 0 Corporate discounts are available as well

Skoda has discontinued the Rapid in the Indian market, and in its place, the Czech carmaker will launch the Slavia, likely in March this year. Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace was discontinued in India recently, and we expect it to return in a facelifted avatar in the coming months.